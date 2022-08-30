Canceled on the networks, Patrícia Poeta has more audience than Fátima

Since her debut in charge of TV Globo’s “Encontro”, Patrícia Poeta has been harshly criticized on the networks because of her performances.

Poet, 45, is accused of pruning, interrupting or boycotting co-host Manoel Soares in the morning show.

Another criticism is that she didn’t have the “trache” to run a program that relies heavily on good interviews — one of her weaknesses, and one of the reasons that supposedly made her lose her spot on the “Jornal Nacional” bench.

Despite all this, the audience numbers obtained exclusively by the column show that the presenter has fared even better than Fátima Bernardes, at least in terms of “share” (or participation in the universe of connected TVs).

In terms of Ibope, Poeta gives the same score as Bernardes (at six, seven points in SP, where each point is worth about 78,000 households).

However, when comparing the audience, the new star of the “Encontro” has a larger audience: 25.7% against 21.9% for Fátima.

It has the attention of more than a quarter of the TVs connected in São Paulo, the main thermometer and market for advertising and audience.

The comparison was made with 36 programs commanded by Patrícia since the premiere, versus 36 programs commanded by Fátima in past years, at the same time.

