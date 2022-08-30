Cancer, heart attack and stroke: campaign warns of risks of electronic cigarettes – 08/29/2022

On the National Day Against Tobacco, celebrated this Monday (29), the Cancer Foundation and Anup (National Association of Private Universities) launched the campaign E-cigarette: It looks harmless, but it’s notaimed at the entire population, but with a special focus on young people.

In an interview with Agência Brasil, the oncological surgeon and executive director of the Cancer Foundation, Luiz Augusto Maltoni, said that electronic cigarettes were chosen as the theme of this year’s campaign because, although their marketing and advertising are prohibited in the country by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance) since 2009, it is known that the product “is widespread among young people and is an important gateway to tobacco addiction”.

According to Maltoni, e-cigarettes come disguised in a variety of shapes, aromas and flavors, while sometimes carrying much higher concentrations of nicotine than conventional cigarettes. Normally, conventional cigarettes can have up to one gram of nicotine, which is the addictive substance, while e-cigarettes have up to 7 grams per unit, said the doctor.

Search

According to a recent survey by Covitel (Telephone Survey of Risk Factors for Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases in Pandemic Times), carried out by Vital Strategies and UFPel (Federal University of Pelotas), one in five young people in Brazil, in the 18 to 24 years old, uses electronic cigarettes.

Maltoni warns that “20% is very alarming.”

It is a device that is banned in the country, emphasizes the doctor. And that’s why he said that the campaign’s focus is to work with young people to make them aware that, in fact, electronic cigarettes are a scam. “It is not harmless, but it produces a series of diseases and aggravations”, he warns.

A survey by the Ministry of Health pointed out that more than 2 million people have already used so-called electronic devices (EDS) to smoke, with the highest prevalence among young people aged between 18 and 24 years. In addition to drawing attention to the danger of electronic cigarettes, the action aims to highlight that the sale of these products is illegal and encourage citizens to denounce the points of sale of these devices, not only for physical sale, such as newsstands and tobacconists, as even over the internet.

The president of the National Association of Private Universities, Elizabeth Guedes, stressed that colleges, university centers and universities across the country “have an important social role in clarifying and mobilizing so that young people do not acquire this habit that can bring countless consequences for the health”.

Anup brings together 247 private higher education institutions, reaching 3 million young people in the country.

The campaign material can be downloaded free of charge from the Cancer Foundation website and is available for dissemination on social networks and for printing.

by all universities, whether public or private, said the executive director of the Cancer Foundation.

The Ecoponte concessionaire is also a partner in the campaign and will publicize it in displays LED lights on the Rio-Niterói Bridge.

Illnesses

The doctor explained that electronic cigarettes produce a large volume of toxic and carcinogenic substances that lead to important diseases, such as cancers of the lung, esophagus, mouth, pancreas, bladder, among others; cardiovascular diseases strongly related to tobacco, including heart attack and stroke; and lung diseases such as emphysema.

“These are a little of the scope of the ills of the products resulting from both conventional cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, which come dressed in aromas and flavors and formats, such as pen driveto deceive young people that it may be innocuous”, said the oncological surgeon.

Maltoni also recalled that electronic cigarettes have shown to compromise health in ways that were not known. In the United States, for example, a syndrome called Evali by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) was recorded before the covid-19 pandemic, which identifies lung injury associated with the use of electronic cigarette products or vaping.

“It is an acute inflammation of the lungs in young people. These patients go to ICUs and are intubated. There are reports of some young people undergoing lung transplantation due to the destruction of the lungs by this acute inflammatory process and it is related to electronic cigarettes”, he said. .

Maltoni warns of the explosions that electronic cigarettes provide, due to their battery and flammable liquids, destroying vessels in the mouth and fingers, in addition to serious burns on arms and legs.

DEFs contain metal, plastic, batteries and circuitry. In addition, e-cigarette waste is not biodegradable and cartridges or disposable devices often break down into microplastics and chemicals that further pollute waterways.