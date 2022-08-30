Candoca and Zé Paulino have a hot night before the accident in Mar do Sertão | come around

30 Aug Tuesday

Colonel Tertúlio and Sabá Bodó face off. Tertulinho gives Xaviera money, and she leaves town. Candoca says goodbye to Zé Paulino, who is getting ready to travel with the horse alongside Tertulinho. Colonel demands that Eudoro denounce Sabá in his newspaper. Dodôca has a faint, and Otacílio advises her to reveal the truth about her health to Candoca. Zé Paulino and Tertulinho have an accident. Everyone mourns the death of Zé Paulino. Tertulinho tells Candoca that he was not to blame for the accident.

