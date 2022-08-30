Candoca is saved by Zé Paulino after horse accident in Mar do Sertão

The life of Candoca (Isadora Cruz) completely changed when she learned that Zé Paulino (Segio Guizé) had been presumed dead after a tragic accident, needing to marry Tertulinho (Renato Góes) in order to raise the child she was expecting from her lover, and after a long time she will have a big surprise. In the next chapters of Sertão Seathe teacher will be saved from a serious horse accident by none other than her ex-fiancé, who has returned to the city.

Zé Paulino also went through a great hardship when he finally woke up from the coma he was in and discovered that his beloved had married his great rival, leaving his heart in pieces, and the only way out was to leave the city and change his life. life somewhere else far away. However, after 10 years, the former cowboy has now returned to Canta Pedra to do business as he has apparently managed to get rich.

Zé Paulino discovers that Candoca married Tertulinho. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It is precisely at the moment of his return that he finds Candoca riding a horse, but he ends up having an accident and falls off the animal. Of course, Zé Paulino would not stand by and do nothing and save her immediately, preventing something worse from happening. Tertulinho’s wife is very scared when she meets her ex-fiancé, as she believes she is seeing a ghost.

From then on, a great period will begin that will mark the return of Zé Paulino to Canta Pedra, and he intends not only to settle in the city, but also to take revenge on Tertulinho for everything he has done, and also to get closer to his son who just found out he had it with Candoca.