Cardinals meet Pope in ‘pre-conclave’ | World

A group of all the world’s cardinals met this Tuesday (30) in the Vatican behind closed doors.

Just under 300 members of the cardinal’s group are at the biggest event of its kind since Pope Francis took office.

The meeting was called over the past week and was seen as a process by the pontiff to step down.

New cardinals sit down after taking office during an event at the Vatican this Saturday, August 27, 2022 — Photo: Remo Casilli/REUTERS

The Vatican says the event aims to debate and deepen the Apostolic Constitution implemented on June 5.

Pope Francis during his visit to Canada at the end of July — Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The meeting sparked much speculation, in particular about the state of health of the pope, who underwent colon surgery in 2021 and suffers from pain in his right knee that forces him to use a wheelchair.

Francis did not rule out the possibility of resigning in the face of health difficulties, as he admitted at the end of July to journalists who followed his trip to Canada.

“Changing the pope wouldn’t be a catastrophe. I didn’t think about this possibility, but that doesn’t mean I won’t think about it the day after tomorrow. The door is open,” he declared at the time.

During an event in St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, the pope swore in 20 new cardinals, including 16 of whom could vote in a possible conclave.

In this select list are the names of two Brazilians: Dom Leonardo Steiner and Dom Paulo Cezar Costa

Brazilian Cardinal Leonardo Steiner receiving his promotion to office — Photo: Remo Casilli/REUTERS

Announced by Pope Francis as the new cardinal of the Catholic Church in May this year, the Archbishop of Manaus, Dom Leonardo Steiner, is the first cardinal from the Brazilian Amazon.

Dom Leonardo Ulrich Steiner took office as Archbishop of Manaus in January 2020. He has taken over the position held by Archbishop Sergio Castriani since 2013. Until then, Steiner served as head of the local church and served as auxiliary bishop of Brasília.

Leonardo is the first cardinal from the Amazon region and has twice been secretary general of the National Confederation of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB).

Brazilian Cardinal Paulo Cezar Costa receiving his promotion to office — Photo: Remo Casilli/REUTERS

Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, of the Archdiocese of Brasília, was made cardinal on the same date as Leonardo Steiner. Before that he was Archbishop of Brasilia from December 2020 to May this year.

In 2010, he was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro. In June 2011, he had his name released as a member of the Episcopal Pastoral Commission for the Doctrine of the Faith of the CNBB. During the World Youth Day, in 2013, Dom Paulo Cezar Costa acted as Administrative Director.