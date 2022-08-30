Carla Diaz bets on black bikini and ‘doll’ body draws attention

Carla Diaz, actress, took advantage of the beginning of the week to publish a photo gallery on the beach. The famous stayed a few days in a luxury hotel in Praia do Forte, Bahia. With her natural hair, glasses and a black bikini, the beauty made a face in yet another web shoot.

“Maravilhosa”, “Beautiful”, “What a perfect photo”, “I love you”, “What a perfect photo”, “Perfect”, “Too perfect” ,”Every perfect photo in my Bahia”fired.

Not everything is flowers. Recently, the actress commented on social media when she discovered that she had thyroid cancer. “Exactly 2 years ago I discovered cancer. In a period of pandemic, where everyone was worried and confined inside their homes. You can imagine how difficult it was, right? Suddenly I became a risk group, I had to have the strength not only to go through cancer and the weight that this disease already accompanies, but also to take care of myself and carry out the treatment effectively”commented.

Carla Diaz accumulates more than 9 million followers on the social network and currently continues recording the case trilogy Richtofen.

