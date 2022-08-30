Cash Drawings are a hit on TikTok: do the bills have an expiration date?

Delivery man João Paulo Bastos branches30, from Eldorado dos Carajás (PA), changes his work routine at a restaurant to embrace success as an artist on TikTok, portraying celebrities in place of the “face of the real”, on stylized banknotes that draw attention on social networks.

To UOL, he says that, as a child, even without any specialization, he already liked to draw on political saints. When he created the TikTok account, he remembered that time, but with no examples in hand, he decided to try doodling. Sylvester Stallone on a 2 reais note.

“The first banknote I drew was real, but as I had decided to make this type of content, I couldn’t continue creating my drawings on real banknotes.” João Paulo says that he decided to go to a stationery store and asked to print several banknotes of different values ​​so that he could continue drawing without worries.

He says that the most difficult to draw was the player Cristiano Ronaldo, so he ended up not putting this video on the air. Regarding the materials used, the artist reports that, previously, he used only the simplest ones, but later he bought pens and even India ink.

Among the works released so far, the most popular was that of Mano Brown, published on August 16, which has, so far, more than 5.8 million views.

Among the more than four thousand comments, there are users who praise the work: “The note gained value like that, huh?”. However, many are in doubt about the value itself: “AND how do you use that money later?”, ask some.

After all, do scratched notes have value? Is drawing money a crime?

Changing currency is a crime provided for in article 289 of the Penal Code, as explained by lawyer Caio Ruiz, from Carrieri e Ruiz Advogados. “In this crime, the agent is punished with imprisonment from 3 to 12 years, in addition to a fine, if he falsifies, manufactures or alters metallic currency or paper money in progress in the country or even abroad”.

Ruiz explains, however, that the situation is different in artistic cases.

“Usually, artists do not put the banknote into circulation, nor do they change the identifiers of the validity of the paper money, such as holographic seals, watermarks, etc. The jurisprudence is peaceful in stating that, in such cases, there is no crime, there is since the artistic alteration of paper money does not alter its validity”.

The Federal Constitution regulates the subject in articles 21, item VII, 22, item VI and 164 and in federal laws 4,595/64, 4,511/64 and 5,895/73. According to the Brazilian Civil Code, when the money leaves the bank, it is no longer the property of the National Treasury and, therefore, when damaged, it may lose its value.

The Central Bank states that, in some cases of damage, such as torn, stained, or scribbled banknotes, it is possible to exchange them. Therefore, they state that it is essential for the user to know the cash well in order to know how to act in each situation. Cut banknotes, for example, are worthless if they do not contain a fragment that is more than half its original size.

The institution also informs that marked ballots, as in the case of drawings and inscriptions, have value only for deposit, payment or exchange in the banking network. Then banks must receive them and exchange them for their full value or accept them in payments and deposits and then they must be destroyed.

Therefore, it is recommended not to scratch, scribble, write, staple, crumple, tear, draw or wet the notes. Thus, there will be savings in public spending and reduced environmental impact. Further information can be found on the Central Bank website.