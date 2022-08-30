Castro meets entrepreneurs in RJ, Freixo grants

This Tuesday (30), the agenda of the top three in the dispute for the government of Rio de Janeiro is diverse. While the current governor Cláudio Castro (PL) participated in a meeting with entrepreneurs in the recycling sector, Marcelo Freixo (PSB) focuses on interviews given to media outlets and Rodrigo Neves (PDT) has activities to visit cities in the Lagos Region.

Castro’s adviser released only one campaign commitment, which took place in the morning, in the North zone of Rio. The candidate met with entrepreneurs in the recycling sector and garbage collectors, and also talked with traders and workers who circulate through the Rocha Miranda Commercial and Industrial Association.

Freixo, on the other hand, participated during the morning of the Sabbath held jointly by the newspapers O Globo, Extra and Valor Econômico and on the radio CBN. At 12:00, a walk with supporters is scheduled at Praça Saens Peña, in Tijuca, north of Rio. At 17:30, the candidate participates in the program CNN 360ºwhich during the week is interviewing candidates for the government of Rio.

Rodrigo Neves, in turn, started the day with a walk in Praça Porto Rocha, in Cabo Frio. Then, the candidate goes on a walk starting at Praça do Canhão, in São Pedro d’Aldeia. At 5 pm, it will be the turn of the walk in Saquarema, in Bacaxá, starting at the Ipiranga gas station on the highway.

Last Monday (29), Neves participated in the Sabbath that Freixo participates in this Tuesday. Commenting on the interviews, briefings and debates during the electoral process, Rodrigo Neves spoke of the importance of being open to dialogue with the press and, above all, with the population.

“Whoever is in public life, in this case running for an election for governor of the state, needs to be willing and subject to questioning and criticism from the population and the press. During eight years as mayor of Niterói, I have always understood the dimension of the role of the press and I have always treated journalists with maximum respect, in a democratic way, and it will be no different as governor of the state”, commented the former mayor of Niterói.

