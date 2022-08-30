Che Guevara’s Son Dies at 60 in Venezuela

Camilo Guevara March suffered a heart attack, the Cuban government said

Reproduction/Twitter/@CubanaDamita

Che Guevara’s son, Camilo Guevara March, died in Caracas, Venezuela, at age 60, on Monday, 29, victim of a heart attack. “With deep pain, we say goodbye to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his ideas,” said the president of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel on his Twitter account. According to the Prensa Latina news agency, Guevara March was visiting Caracas and died “as a result of pulmonary thromboembolism that led to a heart attack”. Graduated in Law, Camilo was director of the Centro de Estudos Che Guevara, in Havana, an institution dedicated to perpetuating the work and thought of his father. Camilo Guevara was one of four children of the Argentine revolutionary with Cuban Aleida March. The others are Aleida, Celia and Ernesto. Guevara had another daughter, Hilda, now deceased, from his previous marriage to Peruvian Hilda Gadea.

With deep pain, we decided in addition to Camilo, son of the Che and promoter of his ideas, as director of the Che Center, which preserves part of the extraordinary legacy of his priest. Hugs to his mother, Aleida, his widow and her children and the whole Guevara March family. pic.twitter.com/n7PaAVbmC2 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 30, 2022

*With information from AFP