Check out the cities in the interior of SP that will have more Azul flights to the Northeast in the summer

Airbus A320neo by Azul Linhas Aéreas





Azul Linhas Aéreas informs that, serving its tour operator Azul Viagens, it will increase, between December 16 and February 11, 2023, the offer of dedicated flights departing from cities in the interior of the state of São Paulo to some of the tourist destinations most wanted in the Northeast.

The cities of Araçatuba, Bauru, Presidente Prudente, Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto will gain direct flights to Maceió (AL), Natal (RN), Salvador and Porto Seguro (BA), Recife (PE), Fortaleza (CE) and João Pessoa (PB) to meet the demand of the high summer season, according to the detailed schedule below.

There will be, in all, 405 dedicated flights departing from these cities, allowing passengers to reach destinations with a direct flight, offering more convenience.

“The interior of São Paulo is one of our main markets, with a lot of engagement and the best share between the issuing markets. Therefore, we are extremely excited and happy with the more than 400 direct flights departing from the interior of São Paulo to destinations in the Northeast”, says Ricardo Bezerra, Commercial Manager of Azul Viagens.

“In addition to the various flight options, we will have new routes and exclusive flights for Christmas and New Year’s Eve”, completes the executive.





In araçatuba There will be flights to Maceió and Porto Seguro, departing on Saturdays, aboard Embraer E1 jets, with capacity for 118 passengers. “Araçatuba is an important market for Azul Viagens, where we even have one of our 43 stores. The operation was already a success in July and we couldn’t leave out this important city in the high summer season”, emphasizes Bezerra.

Bauru There will also be an increase in the offer of dedicated flights in high season, a period when Brazilians are most looking for trips to enjoy their holidays, with new frequencies to Recife and Maceió on direct flights. The flights will be on board the A320neo aircraft, with 174 seats, and will take place on Tuesdays to Recife and on Saturdays to Maceió.

Important and strategic market, which grows every day, Presidente Prudente will have extra flights to Recife from December this year to January 2023. The connections will be on Mondays, aboard the A320.





Ribeirão Preto will be the city in the interior of São Paulo with the most increments of new routes to meet the high summer demand. “Ribeirão is one of Azul Viagens’ main outbound markets, we have great partners and fully engaged travel agents. This reinforces our work to develop the origin with a diversified offer and exclusive flights to Natal and New Year’s Eve”, says Ricardo Bezerra, Commercial Manager at Azul Viagens. From there, flights will depart to Fortaleza, João Pessoa, Natal, Salvador, Porto Seguro, Recife and Maceió, always on weekends.

Another city in São Paulo that will see an increase in Azul Viagens dedicated flights for the high season will be Sao Jose do Rio Pretowith the option of direct flights to Fortaleza, Natal, João Pessoa and Salvador on Fridays and Saturdays.

Azul Linhas Aéreas information



