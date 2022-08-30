check out the states where energy went up 15%

Consumers in municipalities served by the distributor Elektro will pay more on the electricity. The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved a average increase of 15.77% in the electricity tariff of around 2.8 million consumer units.

Read more: Inflation 2022 and 2023: market retreats and reduces projections; what to expect now?

The plan authorized by the entity differentiates customers according to two groups, one with high voltage (industries) and the other with low voltage (households). The average impact will be 11.61% for low voltage, and R$ 23.72% for high voltage.

affected municipalities

The change takes effect on August 27 in 228 cities, 223 of which are in São Paulo and five in Mato Grosso do Sul. Here are some of the cities where the readjustment was approved:

Campinas, sp)

Mogi Guaçu (SP)

Mogi Mirim (SP)

Saint Anthony of Posse (SP)

Artur Nogueira (SP)

Porto Ferreira (SP)

Macaws (SP)

Prassununga (SP)

Conchal (SP)

Helm (SP)

Itirapine (SP)

Corumbataí (SP)

Rio Claro (SP)

Tambau (SP)

Santa Cruz da Conceição (SP)

Sao Joao da Boa Vista (SP)

Santa Cruz das Palmeiras (SP)

Santa Rita de Passa Quatro (SP)

Santa Gertrudes (SP)

Três Lagoas (MS)

Anaurilandia (MS)

Brasilandia (MS)

Santa Rita do Pardo (MS)

Selvaria (MS)

According to Aneel, the purpose of the increase is “to achieve a balance between the remuneration of investments in the provision of the company’s distribution services and the coverage of effectively recognized expenses.”

Despite the increase, the agency claims that it used resources from PIS/Cofins tax credits. The amount available to the company, in addition to the forecast made by the Federal Revenue until July 2023, totals R$ 347.5 million. Resources reduced the adjustment by 4.47% for customers.