Check out the top news from the striker today

Credit: PSG / Getty Images

So you don’t miss out on any news, the fans.com prepared a summary with the main news from Neymar today (29).

Galtier talks about Mbappé and says he lives a dream coaching Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has the good and, at the same time, undignified mission of commanding a star-studded squad. He talked about two players who have been the protagonists of recent controversies: Neymar and Mbappé.

In an interview with “Europa 1”, Galtier praised the French striker, but also revealed that he was happy to coach the Paris club’s great players, including Neymar.

“He (Mbappé) is a young man, but very mature. He is someone who is very smart, very structured mentally and intellectually.” started the technician.

“Training players like Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Leo Messi or Sergio Ramos, I wouldn’t be able to imagine. It was an ambition. It was no longer a utopian dream, it was an ambition. Would it happen or not? I didn’t know. But obviously I’m very proud and very happy to coach these players, these profiles, these world-class players. Obviously, my goal is to make people happy. The happier a player is, the better he will perform.”added.

Is the “trick” over? Neymar scores from a penalty in PSG’s draw with Monaco

Yesterday, in PSG’s 1-1 draw with Monaco in the 3rd round of the French Championship, Neymar was “authorized” by Mbappé to beat – and convert – a penalty. With that, the disagreement between the stars seems to be lagging behind.

Initially, Mbappé was appointed as the club’s official penalty taker, but after all the fuss, both should take turns in the post. Therefore, shirt 7 authorized Neymar with a positive gesture to beat the penalty, a fact confirmed by coach Galtier in an interview after the game.

Casimiro detonates Mbappé after Neymar takes responsibility with a penalty

Although the controversy between Neymar and Mbappé is on the sidelines, influencer and commentator Casimiro, from TNT Sports, did not fail to shoot at the Frenchman’s attitude.

Casimiro says that Mbappé only takes penalties when the game is won and that he outsourced the responsibility to the Brazilian, as it is a tougher game.

“This coach’s son of a bitch said during the week that Mbappé was the one who beat. He really likes to take the penalty when it’s 3-0. Then he gets the ball. He bumps into Messi. Then he wants to take the penalty for c*. Want to be the cock. When it’s 1-0 for Monaco and there’s a penalty to tie, he doesn’t make a point of taking the penalty It’s curious for c*, isn’t it? (…) Today he didn’t bump into anyone. I was at peace”, said the youtuber.

Juninho Pernambucano pokes trio of PSG stars: “The ego is high”

Idol of Lyon, one of PSG’s rivals in France, former midfielder Juninho Pernambucano says that the three main stars (Neymar, Messi and Mbappé) can harm Galtier’s team tactically. Despite the quality presented in the offensive aspect, the trio sometimes compromises in marking, in the view of today’s sports commentator.

“I think of the three, one looks at the other. It means that the ego is so high that if you look at the other you will say to yourself, ‘No, he’s not trying, neither am I.’ I think the three of them are very intelligent, they are the three best players in the world. But therein lies (necessary) control of the egos“, he told French broadcaster “RMC Sport”.

“From the moment there are playoff games, the pressure will be there. When there’s a little doubt and the pressure builds up, it gets a little tricky. Because if the players don’t have this awareness that in football you have to fight and fight, you have to have the humility to really get exhausted by your teammates.”finished.

Newspaper praises the Brazilian’s good phase at the beginning of the European season

Neymar’s recent performances, accentuated by PSG’s good start to the season, have restored the Brazilian’s prestige on international football portals.

The Spanish newspaper “Sport” was the one who praised Neymar and pointed out the number 10 as the main reference of the Brazilian team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“When Neymar wants, he has no rival […] When Neymar wants, football smiles […] In a World Cup year, Neymar wants to reach the event with the best possible pace. The Brazilian will once again be the main reference of the ‘canarinha’ with a clear objective: to return Brazil to the top of world football”, says excerpts from the publication.