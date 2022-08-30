check the detailed schedule of the next release

Next September, the Federal Government does not plan to make any payments related to the national gas voucher program. As this is a bimonthly project, transfers take place every two months, so the next release is scheduled only for the month of October this year.

Anyway, even with the apparent distance to the next payment, the fact is that the Federal Government has already released the next release schedule. In October, citizens will be able to receive the benefit as of the 18th. The division of groups follows the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS) of each citizen. See below:

October 18 – Users with final NIS 1

October 19 – Users with NIS Final 2

October 20 – Users with NIS End 3

October 21 – Users with NIS End 4

October 24 – Users with NIS End 5

October 25 – Users with final NIS 6

October 26 – Users with final NIS 7

October 27 – Users with NIS Final 8

October 28 – Users with final NIS 9

October 31 – Users with End NIS 0

In October, the logic will continue to apply that benefit payments will correspond to the full value of the 13 kg gas cylinder, considering the national average defined by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). In August, the level was R$ 110. It is likely that in October, the balance will also revolve around this level.

As mentioned, the national gas voucher is a bimonthly program. By this logic, it is possible to say that the project’s boosted payments will only happen twice this year. One in October and the other in December. There are no transfers of the benefit scheduled for the months of September and November 2022.

Will value drop?

The increase in the value of the national gas voucher was only possible because of the approval of the so-called PEC of Benefits. This is the document that released R$ 41 billion for use by the Federal Government. Part of this money was used to increase the project balance.

Until the last month of June, the general rule for the national gas voucher was to make payments of at least 50% of the national average value of the gas cylinder. At a level of comparison, in the first semester the values ​​were R$ 53, on average.

The PEC that freed up the new space in the budget and allowed the increase in deposits is only valid until the end of this year. Thus, it is possible to say that transfers should return to the regular level of R$ 53 on average as of February 2023.

In theory, the Federal Government can change this reality. Anyway, so far there is no sign that they will carry out the maintenance of the balance. It is understood that this is a decision that will be up to the next president, whether Bolsonaro (PL) or not.

gas voucher

The Federal Government started paying the national gas voucher in December 2021. Today, it is estimated that just over 5 million people are eligible to receive the benefit. More than 18 million are on the waiting list.

To be entitled to the national gas voucher, it is necessary to have a per capita income of up to half a minimum wage, that is, R$ 606. In addition, it is also necessary to have an active and updated registration in Cadúnico or at least in the Continued Provision Benefit. (BPC) of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).