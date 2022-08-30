Check the results of Quina 5936 and Lotomania 2358 this Monday (29/8)

posted on 08/29/2022 19:56 / updated on 08/29/2022 20:19



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Monday night (29/8), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled three lotteries: contests 5936 from Quina, 2358 from Lotomania and 289 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.













Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 689 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 10-13-16-28-47.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 600 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7

Column 2: 9

Column 3: two

Column 4: 1

Column 5: two

Column 6: 7

Column 7: 1

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 644 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-11-12-14-15-38-45-56-59-60-61-66-71-74-75-76-80-81-82-89.

