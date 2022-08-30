Check the results of Quina 5936 and Lotomania 2358 this Monday (29/8)

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Quina 5936 and Lotomania 2358 this Monday (29/8) 1 Views

posted on 08/29/2022 19:56 / updated on 08/29/2022 20:19

(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)


(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Monday night (29/8), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled three lotteries: contests 5936 from Quina, 2358 from Lotomania and 289 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | MONDAY, AUGUST 29
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • SUPER SEVEN | MONDAY, AUGUST 29
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOMANIA | MONDAY, AUGUST 29
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 689 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 10-13-16-28-47.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 600 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7
Column 2: 9
Column 3: two
Column 4: 1
Column 5: two
Column 6: 7
Column 7: 1

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 644 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-11-12-14-15-38-45-56-59-60-61-66-71-74-75-76-80-81-82-89.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ambev opens job vacancies across the country; see the positions

One of the largest beverage industries in Brazil, ambev, opens new job opportunities to be …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved