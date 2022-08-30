Child actor Gustavo Corasini, from ‘Pantanal’, will undergo another wrist surgery: ‘Pray for our boy’

Child actor Gustavo Corasini, 12, will need to undergo a new wrist surgery, as reported on his official profile on social media. With the procedure, the discharge of the boy, who played Tadeu as a child in “Pantanal”, had to be postponed. Gustavo has been hospitalized at Hospital Santa Marcelina, in São Paulo, since last Tuesday (23), when he was hit by a car in São Paulo.

“Today we were confident that we would go to our house. But unfortunately it will not be possible”, said Fernanda Corasini, the boy’s mother, through Instagram. “Gustavo will undergo another reconstructive surgery on the wrist that had an open fracture”, explained the boy’s mother. Doctors have not yet informed the family about a new discharge forecast. “Pray for our boy”, asked the boy’s mother, Fernanda.

Gustavo Corasini needs to undergo another surgery Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Gustavo and his friend Eduardo Souza, 13, were run over while decorating the street with green and yellow flags for the World Cup. The actor was hospitalized, but his friend could not resist his injuries and died.

The two were hit by a neighbor who was reversing her car, on the street where they lived, when the driver went to make way for an ambulance, called to help a bricklayer who was injured in a work in the neighborhood. The neighbor lost control of the car and pressed the children against the wall.

This Sunday’s Fantástico (28) presented an exclusive interview with Gustavo. In a video recorded inside the hospital where he is hospitalized, he remembered his friend: “I considered him like a brother. I liked him a lot, he was a great friend, brother, son, … He will be missed, but I know he is now in a better place and everything will be fine”, he said.

Hospitalized since last week after breaking his arm, leg and fractured pelvis, Gustavo was operated on and is receiving psychological assistance.

Actor José Loreto sent a video to Gustavo, whom he called “a sweet boy” and “a wonderful actor”. “I’m here on behalf of the whole ‘Pantanal’ family to wish you well, strength and all the love in the world. You are very special. Count on us”, said the interpreter of Tadeu in the adult phase in the soap opera.

Before “Pantanal”, Gustavo has participated in TV productions such as the soap opera “Genesis”, by Record, and the series “O Chosen”, by Netflix, in addition to advertising.