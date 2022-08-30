Child actor of “Pantanal” will undergo new surgery

Gustavo Corasini (Reproduction Globo)

The actor Gustavo Corasiniwho played Tadeu in the first phase of “Pantanal”, will undergo a new surgery in São Paulo after a serious accident.

Gustavo was accidentally run over while playing in front of the gate of his house, on Rua das Espumas, Itaim Paulista. In the accident, Gustavo was pressed against the gate and had fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis, and underwent emergency surgery. The young man was accompanied by his best friend, Eduardo, who died at the scene.

“Today we were confident that we would go to our house, but unfortunately it will not be possible. Gustavo will undergo another reconstructive surgery on the wrist that had the exposed fracture. On the day of the surgery, as it was an emergency, they did what was possible at that moment. The Dr. said that maybe he would need to redo it. They chose to do it now so that he doesn’t suffer again. Pray for our boy “, explained the family in a statement posted on Instagram.

Gustavo Corasini’s family updates the public on the actor’s health (Reproduction / Instagram @gustavocorasini)

The family also asked the actor’s fans to help Eduardo’s family, who are doing a crowdfunding. “I would also like to ask everyone to share the crowdfunding for the purchase of Eduardo’s mother’s house. Gustavo was very happy to know that we could achieve it, since it was his friend’s dream. A little bit of each one will certainly be very “.

understand the accident

Gustavo Corasini, 12, suffered the accident last Tuesday (23). The information about what happened was published on the boy’s social media. In the message, Gustavo’s parents explained that the boy was making ribbons to decorate for the World Cup in the condominium where he lives with his friends. After a bricklayer from a neighboring house fell and was rescued by an ambulance, a neighbor had to take her car out to make way for the rescue and ended up running over the two young men.

The driver was even taken down in the act by the Military Police, and is still indicted for manslaughter and bodily harm (with no intention to kill). The woman’s bail has been paid and she is free. The information is from “G1”.