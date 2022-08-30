Child saves mother from drowning after she has a seizure

reproduction 10-year-old boy saves mother after she has seizure in swimming pool

A 10-year-old saved her mother from drowning after she had a seizure in a swimming pool. The case took place in the state of Oklahoma, in the United States, and the home’s security camera recorded the moment.

The event was recorded on the 5th of August. The young man in question is Gavin Keeney and, in the video posted on social media by his mother, Lori Keeney, it is initially possible to see only the woman drowning in the pool for about 18 seconds.

Soon after, the boy spots his mother and jumps to rescue her. He takes Lori to the stairwell area of ​​the pool, until her father comes rushing in to help save her.

“Gavin had just come out of the pool and was on the porch and that’s when he heard me. He jumped in… the dog even tried to get in… he takes me to the stairs and then my dad comes running in”, wrote Lori in a post made on her social networks.

“Thank God for putting this wonderful serumaninho in my life.”







For the rescue, the 10-year-old was decorated by the local police department. In a statement, officials thanked the boy for helping his mother to barely swallow water, and also called Gavin a “hero”.

“The Kingston Police Department would like everyone to know that we have a hero in Marshall County, 10-year-old Gavin saved his mother’s life on August 6, 2022. His mother had a medical episode mid-life. pool and he ran in to help. He held his mother and out of the water until she woke up. Due to this young man’s quick actions his mother didn’t swallow any water and is still alive today. Thank you Gavin, you are a true hero and a positive light for this community.”







In an interview with Fox News, an American news channel, Gavin’s mother said that this was not the first time he had saved her life in serious situations. About a year ago, Lori choked after having cervical spine surgery, and it was the young man who started the rescue and then called the fire department.

