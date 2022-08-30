Children of Letícia Colin, Tatá and Pablo appear together and enchant

Letícia Colin enchants by showing her son having fun with the children of Tatá Werneck and Pablo Sanábio

The actress Leticia Colin lit the cuteness meter by showing a beautiful sequence of photos of your baby having fun with the kids of Tata Werneck and Pablo Sanabio. The artist is the proud mother of little Uri. The little boy is two years old and is the result of the famous marriage with the actor Michel Melamed. The acting couple has been together since 2016.

The famous couple is usually very discreet in their personal life. However, the artist whenever she can share family fun moments with fans. Recently, the actress was caught taking the heir to have fun in a playground in a mall located in the south of Rio de Janeiro. The mother and son ride was recorded by professional photographers who were on site.

In this ocasion, Leticia Colin stayed by her son’s side while he played through all the attractions in the space. The little boy ventured on the slide that went around, while mom was waiting for him to take some pictures on her cell phone. Letícia also appeared at the heir’s side, in many moments, showing that she was attentive to everything he did.

This Monday morning (29), the actress left fans delighted with a beautiful triple-dose click! The drooling mother showed a sequence beyond cute of the puppy having fun with the children of presenter Tatá Werneck and actor Pablo Sanábio.

In the images, the artist showed her son Uri, from her marriage to Michel Melamed, the little Clara Maria, daughter of the presenter Tatá Werneck with the actor. Rafael Vittiand the little girl Manuela, daughter of actor and producer Pablo Sanábio with Marcelo Nascimento.

The children appeared sitting on the sofa while watching television and playing together, leaving fans of the artists impressed with such cuteness. In the caption, the famous melts for the moment. “Delicacy in small, giant moments. We are a village,” he wrote. Leticia Colin.

In the comments, fans and admirers of the actress left many loving messages and melted for the cuteness of the trio. “Oh, what a beautiful trio”, declared a fan. “Oh, what a delight!”, fired a follower. “How beautiful”, said a third internet user.

