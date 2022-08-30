Chile summons Brazilian ambassador after Bolsonaro’s statement

the gosummer of Chile summoned this Monday (29.Aug.2022) the ambassador of Brazil in Santiago, Paulo Roberto Soares Pachecoafter Jair Bolsonaro stated that the president Chilean Gabriel Boric “the subway burned down” during protests before assuming the presidency of the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonia Urrejola, said in a statement that Bolsonaro’s statements during the electoral debate of Sunday (28.Aug) regarding the Chilean president are “absolutely informationnt false” is that “Erode democracy and bilateral relations”.

Bolsonaro spoke of Boric in his closing remarks in the debate between the presidential candidates. On the occasion, the Brazilian president stated what “Lula supported the President of Chile [Gabriel Boric] also, the same one who practiced acts of setting fire to subways there in Chile”.

The Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a note regarding the incident and stated that “President Boric has already publicly expressed the differences that separate him from President Bolsonaro, but at the same time he has indicated the importance of maintaining good relations between the States of Brazil and Chile”. Here is the full note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile (111 KB, in Spanish).

wanted by Power 360the Itamaraty stated that “the ambassador of Brazil in Santiago [Paulo Roberto Soares Pacheco] will hold a meeting at the Chilean Chancellery this afternoon (29.Aug)”but did not give further details about it.