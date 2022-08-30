Chile summons Brazilian ambassador to protest Bolsonaro’s statements

posted on 08/29/2022 15:18 / updated on 08/29/2022 15:28



(credit: AFP)

This Monday (29/8), Chile called for consultations the ambassador of Brazil in Santiago, Paulo Roberto Soares, in protest of the statements made by President Jair Bolsonaro against his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric, whom he accused of “burning the subway ” in the 2019 protests, informed Chancellor Antonia Urrejola.

“We consider these accusations very serious. Obviously they are absolutely false and we regret that in an electoral context, bilateral relations are taken advantage of and polarized through disinformation and fake news,” said Urrejola.

The reaction is in response to statements by President Bolsonaro during the tense first electoral debate on Sunday night with the presidential candidates.

The president accused his left-wing Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric of being behind the fire at several Santiago Metro stations during protests that began on October 18, 2019 and which called for greater social equality.

“Lula supported the president of Chile too; the same one who practiced acts of setting fire to subways, and look where our Chile is going,” Bolsonaro said, after enumerating Lula’s support for several leftist governments in Latin America.

“We summon the Brazilian ambassador to the Chancellery this afternoon on behalf of the secretary general of foreign policy, where we will send him a note of protest,” explained Urrejola.

* With information from Agence France-Presse.