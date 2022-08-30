Chile summons Brazil’s ambassador to protest Bolsonaro’s attack on Boric

This Monday, 29, Chile summoned the Brazilian ambassador to Santiago for consultations, in protest of the statements made by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against Chilean President Gabriel Boric, whom he accused of “burning the subway” in protests in 2019.

“We consider these accusations very serious. Obviously they are absolutely false and we regret that in an electoral context, bilateral relations are taken advantage of and polarized through disinformation and fake news”, said Chancellor Antonia Urrejola.

The reaction is a response to statements made by Bolsonaro during the first electoral debate of 2022, on Sunday 28.

The former captain accused Boric of being behind the fire at several Santiago Metro stations during protests that began on October 18, 2019 and called for less social inequality.

“Lula supported the president of Chile too; the same one who practiced acts of setting fire to subways, and look at where our Chile is going,” Bolsonaro said, after enumerating Lula’s endorsement of several leftist governments in Latin America.

“We summon the Brazilian ambassador to the Chancellery this afternoon on behalf of the Secretary General for Foreign Policy, where we will send him a note of protest,” added Urrejola.

(With information from AFP)