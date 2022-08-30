Chile’s Chancellor Rebuts Bolsonaro’s Accusation: ‘Absolutely False’

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Antonia Urrejola, countered this Monday (29/8) an attack made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Sunday night (28/9), during the first debate between the presidential candidates. of 2022.
During a speech, Bolsonaro accused Chilean President Gabriel Boric of setting subways on fire during the October 2019 protests.
The president accused Boric of being behind the fire at several stations on the Santiago Metro during the protests that began on October 18, 2019 and which called for greater social equality.
“Lula supported the president of Chile too; the same one who practiced acts of setting fire to subways, and look where our Chile is going,” Bolsonaro said, after enumerating Lula’s support for several leftist governments in Latin America.
summons
According to Agence France Press (AFP), Chile also summoned the Brazilian ambassador to Santiago, the country’s capital, for consultations as a form of protest against Bolsonaro’s statements.
“We summon the Brazilian ambassador to the Chancellery this afternoon on behalf of the secretary general of foreign policy, where we will send him a note of protest,” explained Urrejola.