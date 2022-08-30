Chile’s Chancellor Rebuts Bolsonaro’s Accusation: ‘Absolutely False’

Antonia Urrejola countered by Jair Bolsonaro (photo: Labcon/UDP/CIIR)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Antonia Urrejola, countered this Monday (29/8) an attack made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Sunday night (28/9), during the first debate between the presidential candidates. of 2022.

During a speech, Bolsonaro accused Chilean President Gabriel Boric of setting subways on fire during the October 2019 protests.

“They are absolutely false. We regret that, in an electoral context, bilateral relations are taken advantage of and polarized through disinformation, with false news”, declared the chancellor, in an interview with CNN Internacional. The president accused Boric of being behind the fire at several stations on the Santiago Metro during the protests that began on October 18, 2019 and which called for greater social equality. “Lula supported the president of Chile too; the same one who practiced acts of setting fire to subways, and look where our Chile is going,” Bolsonaro said, after enumerating Lula’s support for several leftist governments in Latin America. summons

According to Agence France Press (AFP), Chile also summoned the Brazilian ambassador to Santiago, the country’s capital, for consultations as a form of protest against Bolsonaro’s statements.

“We summon the Brazilian ambassador to the Chancellery this afternoon on behalf of the secretary general of foreign policy, where we will send him a note of protest,” explained Urrejola.

Attacks on other leaders

In addition to Chile, the president of Brazil criticized the governments of Alberto Fernandz, in Argentina, and Gustavo Petro, in Colombia, who took office this month. Daniel Ortega, from Nicaragua, has been criticized for recent polemics of persecution of democracy.