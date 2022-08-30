Chinese automaker Seres shows electric SUVs in Brazil

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Seres Motors made its first product exhibition in Brazil during Intersolar South America, an event in São Paulo (SP) focused on the energy sector.

The Seres SF5 and Seres 3 models were exposed to the Brazilian market, two electric SUVs that have not yet had prices released. The expectation is that the vehicles will be marketed later this year in Brazil.

Both models have powertrains and operating system produced by Huawei. The Chinese giant in the technology and smartphone sector is the parent company of Seres and has invested in electrified products since 2021.

Meet Seres SF5

In its entry-level version, the SF5 has two electric motors that reach 347hp of power and 53kgfm of torque, in addition to a 1.5-liter combustion engine that works as a generator. It activates when the battery drops below 30% of its capacity, and the thruster generates electrical energy to recharge it.

There is also the top-of-the-line version, with four engines and all-wheel drive. There are 550hp and 83.6kgfm, which make the model accelerate to 100km/h in just 4.6 seconds. The autonomy can reach a thousand kilometers with the generator.

According to Seres, the battery recharges from 20% to 80% of its capacity in just 36 minutes with DC current (35kWh electroposites). In AC current (residential, 7 kWh) the recharge time is just over three and a half hours.

The vehicle also comes with:

17″ central screen with Huawei software

sound system with 11 speakers

LED lighting in the cabin (customizable)

12.3″ instrument panel

adaptive cruise control

lane keeping assistant

The Beings 3

O beings 3 it’s an SUV plugin with rear electric motor of 163cv and 30,6kgfm. The battery is lithium, with 53kWh, which allows autonomy of 300 kilometers in the WTLP cycle. In addition, it accelerates to 100km/h in 8.9 seconds and is less than the SF5.

Recharging with domestic current can be carried out in 7:30. On a 50kW fast station, it is possible to recover from 20% to 80% of the charge in 38 minutes.

Some of their standard equipment are:

six air bags

Multimedia system with 10.25″

Driving mode selector (comfort/eco/sport)

18″ alloy wheels

