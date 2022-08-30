Chris Flores opines on a photo of Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda, comments on content and shoots: “You know who she is…”

the relationship of Zezé Di Camargo with Graciele Lacerda generates discussions to this day. Engagement is marked by disagreements with Vanessa Camargo and due to frictions that have already occurred with the countryman’s ex-wife, Zilu Camargo. In the last few years, everything seems to have been resolved and, today, the family is able to carry on daily life with more unity.

This Monday (29), Graciele decided to post an old photo next to her husband, at the time they met. The photo caused a buzz on the internet and the ‘gossiping‘ commented the content in social networks. The presenter gave an opinion on the material. Chris Floreswho gave his opinion on the union of artists.

“Zezé is with the woman he chose because he knows who she is. The family ended up understanding the relationship knowing that it’s for love”, said Chris. Amid the controversy, recently, Zeze gave an interview to the columnist Leo Diasfrom the portal metropolisesand said that the marriage with Graciele does not allow the influencer to receive any part of the inheritance that will be left by the singer.

“So if I ended up today with the Graciele, she wouldn’t leave as she entered (assets acquired during the relationship) because she won hers, but for my part, she wouldn’t win anything, I have no financial commitment to Graciele. All (the goods) are mine and my children’s, Graciele there is nothing, her choice, she asked for it”, he revealed.