Chris Rock declines invitation to present Oscars in 2023 – 08/29/2022 – Illustrated

Comedian Chris Rock said he turned down an invitation to host the 2023 Oscars ceremony during a concert on Sunday in the US state of Arizona, reports The Arizona Republic.

Earlier this year, the comedian was slapped by actor Will Smith during the awards, which led to the star’s banishment from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for ten years.

And, after comparing Smith to a criminal on another occasion earlier this month, Rock said returning to the Oscars stage would be like returning to the scene of a crime, drawing a parallel with OJ Simpson’s ex-wife returning to a restaurant to pick up her glasses before being murdered.

During the performance at the Arizona Financial Theatre, Rock further said that he was offered the chance to do a Super Bowl commercial, and that he also turned down that opportunity.

The comedian has already presented the show twice, in 2005 and 2016, the latter amid the controversy of the #OscarsSoWhite, as there were few indications of black talent at the time.

The Academy of the Oscars did not respond to the American press if it really invited the comedian.

In an apology video posted last month, Will Smith commented on the matter. “Over the last few months, I’ve been thinking a lot and doing a lot of personal work. You guys asked a lot of questions and I wanted to take the time to answer them,” he said.

He also apologized to Chris Rock’s mother and the rest of his family for not realizing “how many people were hurt in that moment”. He also apologizes to his own children and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was the reason for the assault.

That’s because the slap came after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. She was annoyed, and even though Smith had initially laughed, he decided to go on stage and slap the comedian.

The actor clarifies that the woman didn’t say anything to him at that moment, just rolled her eyes, and the decision to take the stage was entirely his.