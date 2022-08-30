Chris Rock denies invitation to present Oscar 2023, says American newspaper; Will Smith remains banned from the ceremony

Chris Rock and Will Smith took part in one of the ceremonies of the Oscar most controversial in more than nine decades of performance. The interpreter nominated for the category of best actor did not like the joke made by the comedian, who alluded to his wife’s health condition. the star of ‘King Richard: Creating Champions‘ got up from his seat, walked over to the comedian and slapped the presenter in the face live, broadcast worldwide.

After the move, Will spoke openly about the matter and publicly apologized to Chris and his family. The artist even received sanctions from the academy and this Monday (29), the whole story gained another unfolding. It happens that during the show of stand-up comedyin the US state of Arizona, Chris claimed that he declined the academy’s invitation to present the Oscar next year.

According to information in the newspaper The Arizona Republic, Smith stated that returning to the awards would be like revisiting a crime scene. Chris also stated that he also received an offer to star in the commercial for super bowlbut also declined the opportunity due to scandals.

In a video published on social networks, Will returned to the subject and made it clear that he had no intention of disappointing anyone. “Disappointing people is my biggest trauma. I hate when I let people down. So it hurts me emotionally and psychologically to know that I didn’t behave according to the image that people had of me. The work I’m trying to do is… I have deep remorse and I’m trying to have remorse without being ashamed of myself. I’m human and I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit”, said in the content.