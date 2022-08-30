Circulation of fake news in Chile provokes rejection of the new Constitution

One week before the referendum on Chile’s new Constitution, the streets of the country’s main cities became the scene of demonstrations. The population is divided between support and rejection of the new text, amid a wave of inaccurate news about the proposal.

Nearly 80% of Chileans voted to draft a new Magna Law in 2020, a year after violent protests against inequality rocked the world’s top copper-producing country.

In January, 56% of Chileans said they would vote in favor of the new Charter, compared to 33% who would vote against it, according to a poll by Cadem. However, on the eve of the vote, support dropped and, since April, the scenario has been reversed, with “no” in advantage over “yes”. The latest survey shows 46% against, 37% in favor and 17% undecided.

According to Paulina Valenzuela, a statistician and managing partner of a public research firm Datavoz, disinformation about the document may be one of the factors that motivated the change in voting intentions in recent months.

“More than false, I would say that half-truths were propagated about how the norms or articles of the text should be interpreted,” Valenzuela told the news agency. Reuters.

The proposal, which would replace the Current Constitution, inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, was written by a Commission formed by members of predominantly progressive orientation. The drafting of the text was completed in July, and it seeks to implement significant changes on social rights and environmental policies.

Allegations about the new Magna Carta taking away the right to private property and allowing abortion in the ninth month of pregnancy have spread across social media.

The plebiscite itself and the Chilean electoral agency Servel were also targets of misinformation. Servel president Andrés Tagle says this is the fifth election cycle in which the agency has been hit, adding that the attacks have been marked by increasing intensity and a cumulative effect on public confidence.

Administrators of Twitter and Facebook said they are actively working with the Chilean government and fact-checkers to help stop the spread of misinformation.

However, Twitter’s transparency report states that the Chilean government requested information 19 times on 33 accounts in the second half of 2021 and the company did not comply in any of these instances.

Meta says it has activated a rapid response team on Facebook and Instagram to identify violations, is working with fact-checkers including Fast Check CL, and limits the reach of posts deemed misleading.

Inaccurate content about the new laws ignited protests across the country. Women’s marches were held defending the articles of the new Constitution that provide for access to abortion and gender parity in public administration.

However, a performance by the activist group “Las Indetectables” that included nudity and an allusion to abortion involving the Chilean flag in the port city of Valparaíso was condemned for both opponents and supporters of the new constitutional text.

I have just watched a video of how the Chilean flag was passed by any party in an act of apruebo in Valparaíso. I don’t want to spread it, because you can see children. What a contrast with this beautiful video of our national anthem in the fringe of the # rejection. We are not wrong. https://t.co/XL8wm7uA0t — Matías Walker Prieto (@matiaswalkerp) August 28, 2022

“I just saw a video of how they placed the Chilean flag on a certain part (of the body) in an act in favor of approval in Valparaíso,” the senator tweeted. Matías Walker, who opposes the proposed constitution.

Students and indigenous people organized marches in support of the clause that defines Chile as a plurinational and intercultural State and recognizes the sovereignty of indigenous nations, which correspond to 12% of the population, but are not even mentioned in the current Constitution.

But these articles related to indigenous sovereignty find strong opposition in the south of the country, where there is violent conflicts between traditional peoples and landowners. The marches in the region reject proposals such as access to education in native languages ​​and indigenous justice, which would allow native groups to maintain legal systems linked to the ancestral tradition of each ethnic group.

However, there are intersections between the two extremes that make the dispute even more complex, to be decided by the 15 million voters on September 4th.

There are occasional differences between voters who want to replace the old Magna Carta, with groups advocating that, after the promulgation of the new text, some articles be reformed.

A similar movement is also taking place in the opposite field: part of those who must vote for rejection is not opposed to all the clauses.