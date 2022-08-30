Ciro Gomes says that if elected he will propose a new labor code ‘in six months’ | Federal District Elections 2022

The PDT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, said this Tuesday (30) that, if elected, he intends to create a new Brazilian labor code within six months.

He participated in an event held by the National Union of Trade and Services Entities (Unecs), in Brasília. For the pedestrian, the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) is outdated in the face of the incorporation of new technologies by the labor market.

However, Ciro Gomes did not give details about the content of the new legislation he will propose. According to him, the terms will be discussed with businessmen and workers’ representatives.

“The CLT [Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho] no longer understands the world of digital technologies, home office, telework, applications, no longer understands that. You can retire. But the idea that we have to deregulate work is a strategic, deadly mistake,” he declared.

In order to debate this new labor code, the pedestrian said that, if elected, he will call the Brazilian business community for meetings.

“I’m going to create a national pact, not to co-opt anyone, but for us to break our sticks respectfully and fraternally. I’m going to put best international practices on the table […] With this base, we find this new code of work in six months”, he added.

In May, the candidate said that the labor reform promoted “deep blows” against the worker and proposed dialogue to “correct distortions”.

State debt restructuring

The PDT candidate also stated that he will restructure the debt of states and municipalities. On the other hand, the entities must commit to increase investments in the Brazilian economy and not increase personnel expenses.

According to the candidate, the payment of debts by states and municipalities will go into the future, that is, it will be postponed. The pedestrian believes that, with the measure, he will gain support from governors and mayors for the approval of reforms in Congress.

“If I make an offer to governors and mayors of a restructuring of the states’ liabilities, it’s R$ 600 billion, which in the flow [mensal] takes from 12% to 15% of each state’s net current revenue. I exchange with the governor: ‘Look, you come in support of the structural reforms that the national development project will present in the first six months'”, declared Ciro.

And he added: “so I change, governors and mayors, you are sending 12% to 15% of your net current revenue to the debt flow. 15% of your income for investment financing. It cannot go to funding”.

During an interview, asked by g1 about more details of the measure, such as, for example, until when the debts of states and municipalities would be suspended, the candidate got angry and replied: “You are not a journalist”.

Tax and tax reforms

Ciro Gomes once again criticized the spending ceiling, which limits social spending but leaves out interest on the public debt, which totaled R$500 billion in twelve months up to May this year.

“Concentrate all the Union’s money to finance rent-seeking. Health, education and security have R$300 billion in 12 months. And the Treasury paid R$500 billion in debt interest,” he said.

He also defended a reform of the tax system, that is, of public spending, and also of the way in which taxes are collected in the country.