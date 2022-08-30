Close to earning R$ 100 million with the sale of Antony, São Paulo promises to settle pending issues with the cast

O Sao Paulo already rubs his hands for the approximately R$ 100 million he should receive in this transfer window due to the departure of Antony from Ajax, from Holland, to Manchester United, from England. The transfer, closer and closer to being made officialshould serve for Tricolor to solve once and for all financial disputes that it still has with most of the squad.

O THROW! found out with the names of the São Paulo dome that the amount received by the striker will serve to pay off image rights and awards that Tricolor still owes the squad.

In a second moment, the management of Morumbi plans to use the rest of the money to pay off debts considered emergency, such as bank debts, and in this way lighten the name of the club ‘in the square’.

The English club will pay 95 million euros (approximately R$483.3 million) plus 5 million euros (about 25.4 million) in bonuses that depend on goals stipulated by contract, as the column found. São Paulo is entitled to 20% of the Dutch profit from the sale. Ajax paid approximately 16 million euros (about R$81.4 million at the current price) to Tricolor for the striker.

The Morumbi club also has to receive 2.7% of the negotiation as Antony’s trainer. São Paulo will only know exactly how much it will pocket after being officially communicated by Ajax about the values ​​of the operation. However, counting the bonus provided for in the contract and the current exchange rate of the euro, it is possible to calculate that the value must exceed BRL 95 million and be below BRL 99 million.

He is the second player signed by United to make a profit for São Paulo. Casemiro shocked European football by announcing the switch from Real Madrid, from Spain, to Old Trafford on the 19th, in a transfer worth 72 million euros (approximately R$ 373.9 million), which will make him one of the best athletes paid on the Old Continent. If the steering wheel reaches some established goals, the amount of the deal can rise to 13 million euros in bonuses (about R$ 67.4 million).

As the player’s training club, Tricolor is entitled to 3.5% of the value through the solidarity mechanism. In other words, it should raise approximately R$ 13 million. Big money than the one he won for the classification against América-MG in the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil – R$ 8 million.

So far, with the departures from this window (Gabriel Sara, Lucas Perri, Rigoni) added to those that took place during the first semester, São Paulo accumulates approximately R$ 128 million in sales. The goal of R$ 142 million in negotiations on the balance sheet is seen as a way to keep the accounts balanced, since Tricolor’s debt is close to R$ 700 million.

The money received from the sales of Casemiro and Antony would be more than enough for Tricolor to reach the goal established by Casares’ management for the sale of players in the current season, of around R$ 142 million.

The situation, as a whole, is ironic, since, at the same time that it can receive an “accumulated Mega-Sena” from United, São Paulo has two athletes in its squad (Bustos and Ferraresi) on loan from Grupo City. in partnership scheme. The Arab conglomerate is the main supporter of Manchester City, the Red Devils’ local rivals.

