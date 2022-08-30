CNT/MDA survey: Lula maintains leadership with 42.3%; Bolsonaro has 34.1% – Politics

A new survey by the MDA Research Institute, commissioned by the National Transport Confederation (CNT), released this Tuesday (8/30), points out that former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the poll on voting intentions with 42.3%. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place with 34.1%.
Eymael (PDC), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio) did not score.
White and null votes add up to 5%; undecided 7.8%.
Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round
- Lula (PT): 42.3%
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 34.1%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7.3%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 2.1%
- Pablo Maral (Pros): 0.4%
- Felipe D’vila (New): 0.3%
- Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0.2%
- Vera Lcia (PSTU): 0.1%
- Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0.1%
- Eymael (PDC): 0%
- Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%
- Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0%
- White/Null: 5%
- Undecided: 7.8%
The survey is registered with the TSE under the number BR 00950/2022.
*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais