CNT/MDA survey: Lula maintains leadership with 42.3%; Bolsonaro has 34.1% – Politics

Lula leads with %; Bolsonaro has % (photo: Reproduction/AFP) A new survey by the MDA Research Institute, commissioned by the National Transport Confederation (CNT), released this Tuesday (8/30), points out that former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the poll on voting intentions with 42.3%. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place with 34.1%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) third place, with 7.3%. Then Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2.1%. Pablo Maral (Pros) has 0.4% and Felipe d’Avila (Novo), 0.3%. Roberto Jefferson (PTB) appears in the survey with 0.2%. Vera Lcia (PSTU) and Leonardo Pricles (UP) scored 0.1%.

Eymael (PDC), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio) did not score.

White and null votes add up to 5%; undecided 7.8%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

Lula (PT): 42.3%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 34.1%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7.3%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2.1%

Pablo Maral (Pros): 0.4%

Felipe D’vila (New): 0.3%

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0.2%

Vera Lcia (PSTU): 0.1%

Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0.1%

Eymael (PDC): 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0%

White/Null: 5%

Undecided: 7.8%