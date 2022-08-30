CNT/MDA survey: Lula maintains leadership with 42.3%; Bolsonaro has 34.1% – Politics

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on CNT/MDA survey: Lula maintains leadership with 42.3%; Bolsonaro has 34.1% – Politics 1 Views

Assembly with Lula on the left and Bolsonaro on the right
Lula leads with %; Bolsonaro has % (photo: Reproduction/AFP)

A new survey by the MDA Research Institute, commissioned by the National Transport Confederation (CNT), released this Tuesday (8/30), points out that former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the poll on voting intentions with 42.3%. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place with 34.1%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) third place, with 7.3%. Then Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2.1%. Pablo Maral (Pros) has 0.4% and Felipe d’Avila (Novo), 0.3%. Roberto Jefferson (PTB) appears in the survey with 0.2%. Vera Lcia (PSTU) and Leonardo Pricles (UP) scored 0.1%.

Eymael (PDC), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio) did not score.

White and null votes add up to 5%; undecided 7.8%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

  • Lula (PT): 42.3%
  • Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 34.1%
  • Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7.3%
  • Simone Tebet (MDB): 2.1%
  • Pablo Maral (Pros): 0.4%
  • Felipe D’vila (New): 0.3%
  • Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0.2%
  • Vera Lcia (PSTU): 0.1%
  • Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0.1%
  • Eymael (PDC): 0%
  • Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%
  • Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0%
  • White/Null: 5%
  • Undecided: 7.8%
The survey was carried out between August 25 and 28, with 2,002 thousand respondents. The confidence level is 95% and the margin of error is 2.2 percentage points.

The survey is registered with the TSE under the number BR 00950/2022.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Trump demands return to presidency or new elections – News

Former US President Donald Trump demanded this Monday (29) that he be declared …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved