Colder on the way: Civil Defense warns of falling temperatures in BH

The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte issued an alert this Monday (29) about the possibility of low temperatures in the capital of Minas Gerais. The statement is valid until Friday (02) and details that the minimum in the next few days could reach 10ºC.

The reason for so much cold is the arrival of a mass of cold air of polar origin. According to MetSul Meteorologia, the front began to advance through Brazil on Sunday, and arrived in the region on Monday. The forecast indicates that the cold should accentuate from Tuesday.

In the alert made by the Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte, the recommendation is that the population hydrate, maintain air circulation in offices in other closed places. In addition, the alert also recommends the use of warm clothing and the restriction of very hot baths, which can increase the dryness of the skin.

In this Monday, the thermal sensation in Belo Horizonte reached 1.4ºC at dawn. The minimum was 15.3ºC. The measurement was made by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) at the Cercadinho station, in the western region of the capital.

It’s not just the cold

In addition to the cold, Belo Horizonte has also been the scene of strong winds, which help to reduce the thermal sensation. This Monday, according to Inmet, Belo Horizonte was the third city in the country with the biggest gusts of wind. In the capital, winds were captured that reached 22.0 km/h. The record of the day was recorded in the city of Bom Jardim da Serra, in Santa Catarina, with gusts that reached 27.9 km/h.