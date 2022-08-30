Commentator makes calculations for Botafogo against relegation, and Rizek says: ‘I think it’s at risk, I’m worried’

The mathematical chance of relegation of the Botafogo at the Brazilian championship is 24%. Currently 14th in the competition, the club has not yet achieved stability and is two points away from the Z-4, which causes concern.

the commentator Alexandre Lozettiin the podcast “A Mesa”, from “GE”, did the math.

– Botafogo has seven wins in 24 games. The goal isn’t 75 points, it’s 45. There are 18 to go. The team that won seven out of 24 has to win six out of 14. The tie becomes bad, it needs three to score three points. Back then I could solve it, now not anymore. The situation is dangerous, they are two points ahead of the relegation zone. He did little close to what he needs to do until the end of the championship – analyzed Lozetti.

The host André Rizek admitted concern about the situation.

– Botafogo in the last five games has three draws and two defeats. Losing to Flamengo at home is not Botafogo’s problem. The problem is how the home team doesn’t win against Ceará, Atlético-GO, Juventude, lose against Avaí and Goiás, that’s where it gets complicated. It is not managing to impose itself against direct opponents in which it should have three points. It is a team always in formation. I think it’s at risk, I’m worried, precisely because it’s a team in eternal formation, which doesn’t manage to have personality – said Rizek.

PVC adopted a more optimistic tone for the club.

– I think there are direct confrontations that will ease. It’s no use Luís Castro saying he’s looking up. You will have to win basic clashes, like against Coritiba. I’ll risk saying that Fortaleza won’t win in the next game. The question in this round is what Coritiba and Cuiabá are going to do – added PVC.