Company that does not follow the food stamp rules may be fined

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

The food stamp, a non-mandatory benefit, is granted by several companies to their employees, who must use the VA to make purchases in supermarkets, where basic food items must be purchased.

Recently, the Federal Government made some changes to the laws that involve the use of the voucher and many companies, which are subject to a fine of up to R$ 50 thousand if they do not comply with the rules established by the legislation, are still unaware of this. It is worth remembering that establishments can also be disqualified from the service if they are caught failing to comply with what has been defined.

Using the VA to refuel vehicles, pay for cell phone plans and other purposes is considered totally illegal, and may result in fines. By the time purchases go through the checkout of establishments, many systems already identify prohibited products when the payment method is food stamps.

According to the list released by the government, even the consumer may receive a fine if they use the food stamp to pay for the following items:

Alcoholic beverages;

fuels;

cosmetics;

Cigarettes and tobacco products;

Electronics and home appliances;

Tools;

Personal hygiene and cleaning products;

Ready meals (in restaurants, bars or cafeterias);

Cutlery and kitchen utensils.

It was observed that several establishments were allowing workers to use the VA to buy the products mentioned above. Most of these items cannot be ingested, so the voucher proposal, which is for people to use the benefit for food, is not followed.

With food stamps, people can buy basic food items, such as frozen and processed items, meats, grains, perishables, vegetables and other components that protect the worker’s life. Despite the rule being clear, the Ministry of Labor points out that many people were using the VA for other purposes, such as paying for cable TV.

In this way, in order not to have the benefit cut or receive fines, it is important that any worker uses the food stamp to buy essential products, which are part of the basic basket, and that companies follow what is established by the government.

