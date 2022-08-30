Competition for Fla and Vinicius Jr leads ranking

Credit: Reproduction / Marcelo Cortes / Real Madrid

Attention meringue fans! Check below some of the main news that ran on Real Madrid’s day this Monday, August 29.

Ancelotti praises Real Madrid’s second half

Real Madrid beat Espanyol 3-1 last Sunday (29), for the third round of the Spanish Championship. Vinicius Júnior scored the first goal in the first half and Benzema scored twice at the end of the game.

In a press conference after the match, Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti highlighted the reason that, for him, was essential for his team to be able to react at the end of the game, after suffering the opponent’s draw.

“When the game gets complicated, your energy gives a boost, like Rodrygo, Valverde or Vinicius. The reason we won the game was because we had more energy than our rivals on the field.“, highlighted the Italian coach.

Kross praises away performance

After the victory over Espanyol, Tony Kross gave an interview to “Movistar”, where he commented on the last matches of Real Madrid, where the Blancos conquered 100% of success in the 3 matches of LaLiga so far, but they went through difficulties at times.

“It’s not easy to win away from home, but we’ve already managed it three times“, said the German midfielder, highlighting the fact that all the last three games have been away from home. “

Vinicius Júnior is the “most impactful”

This Monday (29), the Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies (CIES Football Observatory) made a publication showing a survey of athletes, born at the beginning of the century, who had the most impact on the world of football.

Vinicius leads the ranking, ahead of other great football highlights today, such as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. Check out the post below:

Images of the Santiago Bernabéu renovation

Also this Monday, Real Madrid posted images of the works at the Santiago Bernabéu on their social media, which will enter the final phase of its renovation, which should end in June next year.

The video is over six minutes long and was recorded by a drone, which showed external and internal details of the structures being modified. Check it out below:

Rival enters the fight for João Gomes

Real Madrid is interested in the young João Gomes, who creates the base of Flamengo. However, the Merengues, despite being favorites for hiring the midfielder soon, will not have an easy life.

According to the website “Gávea News”, in addition to the already candidates Manchester United (ING), Lyon (FRA) and Milan (ITA), who had already shown interest in the “Garoto do Ninho”, rival Atlético de Madrid also wants to hire the midfielder. .

It is worth noting that João Gomes has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2025 and a high termination penalty, in addition to the carioca club having as one of its priorities the renewal of the contract of its promise.