Congress approves PL that overturns ANS’s taxing role

The Federal Senate approved this Monday, 29, the bill (PL) that obliges health plans to pay for procedures or treatments that are not mentioned in the basic reference list of the National Health Agency (ANS). Now, the document that puts an end to the taxing role goes to presidential sanction.

The text returns the exemplary list and proposes that the list of ANS procedures is just a “basic reference” for the plans. Thus, users can request coverage of treatments that are not on the list. However, it is necessary that the treatment is recognized by other agencies and that it has scientific evidence.

In June this year, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) understood that health plans should not pay for treatments that are outside the taxing list. However, in early August, the bill was approved by the Chamber of Deputies, in response to the decision of the STJ.

The proposal’s rapporteur is Senator Romário de Souza Faria (PL-RJ). During the session, he defended the overthrow of the role and maintained the changes approved by the other parliamentarians. “Today is a historic day,” he said. “In which Brazilian society mobilizes and overcomes the lobby power of health plans. A day when the right to life and health prevails over greed and usury.”

In addition, the parliamentarian stated that the coverage of operators must “prevent, recover, maintain and rehabilitate health, for all diseases listed” in the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems. The PL also amends the Plans Law in order to determine that plans are subject to the Consumer Defense Code.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga criticized the proposal last week. According to him, health plans will have more costs and the value will be passed on to consumers. For the director-president of ANS, Paulo Rebello, the exhaustive list is dynamic and the deadlines for incorporating the changes will speed up the analysis of other treatments.

The criteria for the treatment or procedure to be authorized by the operator are:

Proof of treatment effectiveness, scientific evidence;

Recommendation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System;

Recommendation of at least one health technology assessment body that is internationally renowned.

During the process of the project, some parliamentarians close to the health sector suggested that the project had as a prerequisite all the conditions mentioned above. However, the rapporteur refused and only one condition is necessary.