Congress overturns ANS taxing list for health plans

Project establishes cases in which operators will have to pay for treatments without mandatory coverage

The Senate approved this Monday (29.Aug.2022) the project that overturns the so-called taxing role of the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health). In practice, the proposal mandates health plans to offer certain treatments even if they are not on the mandatory coverage list.

As it had already passed through the Chamber, the text goes to presidential sanction. The rapporteur was Senator Romário (PL-RJ). Here is the full text of their opinion (219 KB).

The main article of PL (Bill) 2033 of 2022 determines that health plans will have to cover treatments prescribed by a doctor or dentist, even if they are not on the list of procedures defined by the ANS, if they meet at least one of the following requirements :

be proven effective, according to scientific evidence and therapeutic plan; or

be recommended by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System) or by another internationally renowned health technology assessment body.

“You all know about our old struggle over the taxing role, the role that kills, the role that murders. […] Anyone who knows me knows about my long-standing commitment and my historic struggle for health, people with disabilities and rare diseases.”, said Romario.

On June 8, health plan operators won a discussion on the mandatory coverage of contracts in the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

The Court established the understanding that the plans should be obliged to pay only what appears on the ANS list, that is, that the agency’s role is “taxing”.

With the project approved by Congress, the interpretation that the ANS list is “exemplary” – expanding the range of treatments that plans must cover, if the requirements of the text are met.

Role update change

The frequency with which the ANS list is updated was changed by a provisional measure of the federal government, in September 2021. Since March, when it was converted into law, the agency has to update the list every 6 months. Previously, the ANS took about 2 years to include new procedures in the mandatory coverage list.

Although the list was considered exemplary in previous decisions – that is, the judges ruled in favor of the beneficiaries, considering that the ANS list is the minimum coverage –, the health plans and the ANS itself claim that this would make costs unpredictable and would make the plans more expensive.

For the director of FenaSaúde (National Federation of Supplementary Health), Vera Valente, the appropriate forum to question the coverage of plans is the ANS. The process involves cost-benefit analyzes for each treatment.

“We never imagined, until last year, that they could launch a drug that would cost R$ 12 million. What if tomorrow they launch a drug that costs R$ 50 million? It’s impossible to know the impact”, said Vera, at the time of the STJ’s decision.

According to the director of FenaSaúde, which represents about 40% of the market, expenses with treatments outside the list, which are not foreseen by the plans, generate insecurity for the system. “Who pays the bill for anything that goes into supplementary health are the users”, he stated.