Consul accused of killing husband returns to Germany | Rio de Janeiro

According to the g1he left Rio on Sunday night (28) and arrived in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday morning (29).

The delegate who investigated the case, Camila Lourenço, from the 14th DP (Leblon), praised the work of the police, but said that the corporation depends on the effort of all organs.

“The Civil Police did all the investigative work to arrest and elucidate the author, but the police depend on the effort of all agencies for him (Uwe) to be kept in prison, prosecuted and tried. withheld the passport to make it difficult to escape”, pointed out the delegate.

When submitting the complaint to the Court, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) warned that the foreigner did not hand over his passport and, at the time of the crime, was about to move to Haiti.

Uwe was reported by triple-qualified murder: clumsy, half-cruel motive and impossibility of defending the victim. The murder took place on the 5th of August.

In addition to alerting to the fact that the German still has his passport and is about to move, prosecutor Bianca Chagas de Macêdo recalled that the consul would be able to afford to flee – highlighting that he could do this “at any time”.

The prosecutor also mentioned that the arrest of Uwe could prevent witnesses from being intimidated. According to the complaint, the German “believes that he enjoys extensive powers”.

“It is clear that the accused – in his position as consul – has the power of influence and financial condition so that, if he wants, he seeks (and is able!) to intimidate witnesses! and immunity due to his role as consul of Germany”, says in the document Chagas Macêdo.

On Thursday (25th), the 2nd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice granted Uwe freedom. He left Casa do Albergado Crispim Ventino, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio, a day later.

In the decision, the judge Rosa Helena Penna Macedo Guita claimed that there was “a flagrant excess of time for the filing of the criminal action” by the Public Ministry, and granted the relaxation of the prison.

The MP, through the 1st Prosecutor’s Office with the 4th Jury Court of the Capital, countered, stating that until that date he had not been summoned to offer a complaint. The 4th Jury Court states that the prosecution was indeed subpoenaed.

At the beginning of the month, the consul’s defense had already asked for his release.

At the time, a revocation of the arrest was requested, alleging “absence of flagrante delicto” and stating that there was personal inviolability. The Vienna Convention for the post of consul was also invoked.

Uwe was arrested on August 7 for the crime in the couple’s apartment in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. The German said that the husband suffered a sudden illnessthe night before, hit his head and died.

However, the Legal Medical Institute report found injuries to the victim’s head and body.

Uwe said she was in the kitchen making pasta, then went back into the living room to smoke next to her husband on the sofa. According to him, suddenly, the husband had a fit, got up, started screaming and ran hurriedly towards the terrace, when he fell and hit his head.

The consul said he became desperate and even slapped her husband’s buttocks to try to revive him, and then went to the concierge to ask the doorman for help, who called Samu.

Back injury

According to the report, the injury that caused Biot’s death was head trauma to the back of the body. However, the husband reported that the victim fell facing the ground.

“Head trauma, despite not having caused a fracture, is still liable to intracranial injury by impact (coup), countercoup and acceleration-deceleration of the mobile brain”, indicates the expert, who does not rule out any possibility at the time of the fall.

As a result, he stressed that he is waiting for the local expertise and toxicological examination to define other possibilities.

Analysis of the body at the IML and forensics at the couple’s apartment in Ipanema showed that the Belgian was the target of a violent death, according to police.

“The conclusion was based on the technical expertise and the version presented by the consul that the victim became exasperated and fell, she is against the conclusions of the expert report”, said delegate Camila Lourenço, from the 14th DP, justifying the arrest request. of the consul.

Police investigate death of consul’s husband

Initially, Samu was called to help Walter, but the doctor found the Belgian already in cardiorespiratory arrest and with body injuries — especially one on the head and one on the buttocks —, the team did not want to certify the death and the body was sent to the IML.

Marks on the body and cleanliness in the apartment

The case was registered in the 14th DP (Leblon). The expertise of the Civil Police was called and found suspicious situations in the place. The first is that the apartment had been cleaned by a secretary to the consul.

She said she arranged the cleanup because a dog would be licking up puddles of blood.

Experts also detected bloodstains on an armchair, which appeared to have been freshly washed. The couple had been together for 23 years, and had lived in Rio for four years.

At the police station, the consul told the police that her husband was sad because the couple was moving to Haiti. Walter would 53 years old next Saturday.

