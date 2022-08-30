Consul suspected of killing husband in Rio returns to Germany

Rio de Janeiro – German consul Uwe Hebert Hahn, arrested for the death of her husband, returned to Germany this Sunday (28/8), after having his arrest relaxed by the Justice. Last Friday, the 26th, the The 2nd Criminal Chamber understood that there was a delay in the complaint by the Public Ministry and released the accused.

The diplomat is suspected of the death of Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, on the 5th. According to a report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML), the victim had multiple injuries on his body. Uwe, however, claimed to the police that his companion suffered a sudden illness and had hit his head.

This Monday (29/8), the Public Ministry denounced Uwe for triple qualified murder. According to the agency, there was no delay in the complaint.

According to the document, “the crime was committed for a clumsy reason, abject feeling of possession that the accused had for the victim, subjugating him financially and psychologically, and not allowing the offended party to try to establish some level of independence from the accused, either economically. or establishing friendly relationships with other people”, says an excerpt.

Also according to the MP, the crime was carried out with the use of cruelty and in order to make it difficult to defend the victim, “who had his reaction capacity reduced by the ingestion of alcoholic beverages and medication for anxiety”.

Uwe Hahn was arrested on the night of August 6th. The next day, the consul’s defense filed a request for habeas corpus, which was denied by the court on duty. According to the newspaper O Globo, the consul arrived in the city of Frankfurt on Monday, the 29th.