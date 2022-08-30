Controversy in Gretchen’s family completes a week with fight between mother and daughter – Entertainment









This Monday (29), it’s been a week since the controversy in Gretchen’s family began. Rumors that an involvement of Bia Miranda, the singer’s granddaughter, with Adriano Imperador would have caused a family fight was the starting point for a confusion that unfolded in a fight between mother and daughter, unfollow on social networks and outbursts on the internet.

Rumors that Anna Beatryz Miranda, daughter of Jenny Miranda, would be living a romance with Adriano Imperador started last week. The young woman is 18 years old and 22 years younger than the former football player. Rumors said that Gretchen would not approve of her granddaughter’s relationship because of the age difference and that would have caused intrigue in the Miranda family. However, the queen of the roll made a point of denying this story.

“Whoever planted this news is lying. Second, if she was with Adriano, I have nothing against him. On the contrary, he is a super nice guy, and in our family this age difference thing doesn’t exist”, said the singer. After Gretchen’s statement, Jenny, Bia’s mother, also commented on the matter and said she did not know that her daughter had already been with Adriano Imperador.

It was after this that the controversy grew in proportion. Bia Miranda took to social media to contradict her mother. She confirmed that she became Adriano Emperor, but assured that she no longer has contact with him. The young woman also said that her mother knew about this involvement and that she and Jenny fought over it.

“She said that I poked her eye out because she wanted to be with Adriano Imperador. I stayed with him because I wanted to, it wasn’t for fame or money. I work, I support myself and I want my fame for dancing. Now, she doesn’t. wants to stay with Adriano for another reason”, said the young woman, who also accused her mother of wanting to stay with the former football player to gain visibility.

In addition to the fight over Emperor, Bia also said that she and Jenny never got along. “I respected her, put up with her when I was living under her roof and depended on her. I put up with everything, she always hit me and cursed at me with everything in her name. Since I couldn’t say anything, I had to keep my mouth shut. All my life I had to date. hidden because my mother never accepted me dating. When I came out beautiful, she would tell me to change my clothes so she would look prettier, for her to attract more attention than me”, she said.











Jenny said she would not defend herself against her daughter’s accusations and said that she began to be attacked on social media. She showed messages she received from netizens saying that she “failed as a human being” and accusing her of “treating the dog better than her daughter”.

Throughout this exchange of barbs and accusations between her granddaughter and daughter, Gretchen remained silent. The singer did not comment on the controversy and even does not follow Jenny and Bia on social media.

A week after the start of the confusion, Bia Miranda reaps the fruits of the controversy. According to data from the Social Blade platform, the young woman had an Instagram profile with about 20,000 followers and today it is over 93,000. On the other hand, Jenny vented about the attacks and threats she has received since her daughter exposed the fight between them.

“I only know how to cry. Who is a mother knows what I must be feeling. Even more suffering from injustice. It’s all very difficult, this armed situation, this whole show. Those who accompany me know that I have suffered depression for years, there are reports here. suffering with everything again. My psychological is shaken, I’m on medication. The truth always comes out, it doesn’t take long and then everyone will know who’s lying in this story. I ask God to give me strength until then. I’m with anxiety attacks, I was medicated. I had stopped, because I had improved, but now I had to go back”, said Gretchen’s daughter crying.