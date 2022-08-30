Corinthians confirms squad for the duel against Red Bull Bragantino for the Brazilian; check out

Corinthians will face Red Bull Bragantino, soon, from 9:30 pm, for the twenty-fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will be held at Neo Química Arena and coach Vítor Pereira has already defined Timão’s holders for the confrontation – follow it in real time.

The coach chose to select the alvinegro club with maximum strength for the game against Red Bull Bragantino. Corinthians will have two changes in relation to the team that drew 2-2 with Fluminense last Wednesday: Lucas Piton and Gustavo Silva return to the starting 11.

Therefore, the team led by Vítor Pereira goes to the field with Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Fausto, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Silva, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

On the bench, the Corinthians coach has: Carlos Miguel, Rafael Ramos, Robson Bambu, Ramiro, Mateus Vital, Cantillo, Bruno Méndez, Fábio Santos, Bruno Melo, Robert Renan, Xavier and Giovane.

The Portuguese coach, it is worth remembering, cannot count on seven players for this Monday’s match. Maycon (fractured toe), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh), Júnior Moraes and Roni (both with knee pain) and Ruan Oliveira and Paulinho (both recovering from surgery) are absent for the match. In addition to them, Adson felt pain in the pubic region and did not go to the game.

Red Bull Bragantino, commanded by coach Maurício Barbieri, is also already in the squad. The team will play with: Cleiton, Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires; Arthur, Carlos Eduardo and Hyoran.

The duel is important for the future of Corinthians in the Brazilian Championship. Currently, Timão occupies the fourth place in the classification. In the event of a triumph, the alvinegro club reaches 42 points, the same score as Fluminense, the third place in the tournament. The game will be broadcast exclusively from Premieresystem pay per view which displays the national competition.

See more at: Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino, Campeonato Brasileiro, Neo Qumica Arena, Vtor Pereira and Escalao do Corinthians.