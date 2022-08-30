Corinthians exceeds BRL 70 million at the box office and hits the season’s revenue goal

Corinthians beat Red Bull Bragantino last Monday night, for the Brazilian Championship. In addition to resuming the path of victories in the Brasileirão, Timão saw Neo Química packed once again and hit its box office goal for the year, almost three months in advance.

In the duel against the Bragança Paulista team, Neo Química Arena had 36,228 payers and had a total income of R$2,050,950.00. This collection was added to what had already been accumulated since January and the club, according to a survey carried out by the Helm Numbers, reached the amount of R$71,046,335.30 collected during the season.

It is worth remembering that the goal set by the Corinthians board was to raise R$70 million at the box office in 2022. The amount was achieved in a total of 27 games played at Neo Química Arena this year. The average attendance at the Corinthians stadium is 36,961 fans per match, with a paying audience of 997,955 so far. As a result, the club generated an average income of R$ 2,631,345.75 million per game – check all numbers and games below.

Corinthians still have eight more games scheduled at the Neo Química Arena until the end of the season. There are seven for the Brazilian Championship and one for the Copa do Brasil, for the semifinal of the tournament, against Fluminense. If they advance to the competition decision, Timão will have one more match to play at home.

Neo Química Arena was opened in 2014 and has hosted 281 games from the men’s professional team. So far, 7,737,245 payers have already been present at the place, generating an income of R$ 443,331,878.37.

The alvinegra team returns to play in their stadium next Sunday, at 4 pm, against Internacional, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. The two teams have the same number of points in the competition,42, but Timão is ahead by the tiebreaker criteria.

Timão games at Arena Corinthians in 2022

Games played: 27

27 Goals scored: 42

42 Goals conceded: 12

12 Total paying audience: 997,955

997,955 Average paying audience: 36,961

36,961 total income: BRL 71,046,335.30

BRL 71,046,335.30 Average income: BRL 2,631,345.75

BRL 2,631,345.75 Average ticket: BRL 71.19

