Corinthians is scheduled to face RB Bragantino; see the teams

Corinthians is scheduled with two novelties to face Red Bull Bragantino tonight (29), for the Brasileirão. Coach Vítor Pereira gives Fábio Santos a break and promotes the return of Gustavo Mosquito to the starting lineup. The ball rolls at 21:30 (Brasília time) at Neo Química Arena, and you can follow all the moves on the UOL Scoreboard.

Alvinegro goes to the field with Cássio; Fagner, Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

There are two changes in relation to the team that started playing against Fluminense last Wednesday (24th), at Maracanã: Piton returns in defense, and Mosquito gains a chance in attack.

Bruno Méndez, Fábio Santos and Cantillo are three of the options that VP has on the bench. It is not the case of Adson, who misses Corinthians for feeling pain in the pubic region. Other absences are Raul Gustavo (thigh pain), Giuliano (bronchitis), Maycon, Roni and Júnior Moraes (transition after injury). Paulinho will only return in 2023.

On the other side of the match, coach Maurício Barbieri starts Bragantino with Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires; Arthur, Carlos Eduardo and Hyoran.

The duel in Itaquera is worth the 24th round of the Brasileirão, and both teams are trying to rehabilitate themselves in the championship. Corinthians comes from three setbacks in a row and now sees the dispute for the title much further: with 39 points, it is 11 below the lead. Bragantino, on the other hand, has 31, right in the middle of the classification and is trying to elbow itself in the squad that dreams of a place in the next Libertadores.