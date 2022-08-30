Corinthians sees proposal by Vital, and Fla profits from Paquetá

Even with the Brazilian window closed, the football market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the last days of negotiations between European clubs.

See the main news from today’s ball:

Proposal for Vital

Vitória de Guimarães are interested in signing Mateus Vital. The Portuguese club opened talks with Corinthians and the player himself, to whom he offered a contract valid for three seasons. The Portuguese try to hire for free and offer the Paulistas in return a percentage of the athlete’s future sales, initially 30%.

Despite the strong interest of the Portuguese, the attacking midfielder, who is also in Valladolid’s sights, still has an open future, especially as Vítor Pereira does not want to leave. Before not being used, Vital was used again by Vitor Pereira, against Fortaleza and Fluminense, and has been praised on a daily basis.

Chelsea rethinks CR7

Image: Phil Noble/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in this transfer window. According to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, Chelsea returned to thinking about signing the Portuguese player due to difficulties for a deal with Aubameyang, from Barcelona.

The newspaper reveals that the star’s manager, Jorge Mendes, returned to London to talk to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United because the club will not play in the Champions League this season. There are three days left until the end of the window.

Renan Lodi from new club

Nottingham Forest announced this morning the signing of Renan Lodi. The left-back leaves Atletico Madrid and joins the English club on a season-long loan, with an option to buy at the end of his contract. The Spaniards received five million euros (R$ 25 million) for the negotiation.

Atlético also put the put option to the nottingham forest at the end of the contract for 30 million euros (R$ 150 million). The information belongs to the journalist. Fabrizio Roman. The Brazilian was a starter for Diego’s team simeonebut lost space at the beginning of the season.

Packet is sold…

Image: Publicity/West Ham United

Lucas Paquetá was announced as West Ham’s newest signing this afternoon. The forward, who celebrated his 25th birthday last Saturday, has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers. “I’m excited to wear the West Ham shirt and show the fans what I can do to help my teammates and the club,” he told the English team’s website.

Paquetá was sold to the Premier League team for 61.63 million euros (R$310.69 million, at today’s price), including 18.68 million euros (R$94.17 million) in bonuses distributed throughout of the player’s five-year contract and which may add an additional 10% incentive on any capital gain.

… and makes money for Flamengo

Flamengo will profit from the transfer of Lucas Paquetá from Lyon, France, to West Ham, England. The Brazilian sold more than 60 million euros. Rubro-Negro is entitled to 3.78% of the negotiation through the solidarity mechanism as a training club – the calculation was made by Rede do Futebol.

Thus, Flamengo can take 2.3 million euros (about R$ 11.5 million), if the performance variables are met. The solidarity mechanism is passed on to the training club on top of all amounts paid in a transfer. Lucas Paquetá was revealed at the Rio club and sold to Milan in 2018. Then he transferred to Lyon in September 2020.