Corinthians tries to close the club’s first ‘perfect’ weekend of the year; understand

Corinthians enters the field on Monday night to close a long weekend that could be marked as the club’s first “perfect” in the current season. If they defeat Red Bull Bragantino, starting at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena, men’s football will follow the pattern established since Friday by other modalities.

Futsal, women’s football and the U-20 team have already entered the field – or court – in recent days, all of them coming out victorious in their respective matches. With timing and results fitting issues, that hadn’t happened yet in 2022.

The first to accomplish the feat was alvinegro futsal. In front of about eight thousand people at the Wlamir Marques gym, on Friday, the Corinthians beat the favorite Magnus in the final of the Paulista Championship and won another State Championship in the category.

A day later, it was the turn of the Brabas to enter the field for a decisive Derby, for the first semifinal of the Brazilian Championship. In Itaquera, the Corinthians managed to defeat Palmeiras 2-1, opening an advantage in the tie, which will be decided at Allianz Parque.

On Sunday, Fiel was pleased with Timão’s youth team. Also seen as a challenger to the favorite Flamengo, the Sub-20 took a while to get right, but managed to win 1-0 at Arena Barueri, also opening an advantage in the semifinal of the Brazilian.

The clash against Red Bull Bragantino should be the one with the largest audience among those mentioned, as usual, but the presence of Fiel has already been remarkable in the other three duels. The expectation is for an audience of around 30,000 paying customers in the east side.

