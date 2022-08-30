Corinthians will reach 1 million fans at the Arena in 2022 against Internacional | Corinthians

Corinthians will reach an expressive mark in the match against Internacional, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. The club will reach 1 million paying fans in 2022 in the men’s team games as home team.

The number was barely reached last Monday, in a duel against Bragantino. Despite the cold in the capital of São Paulo, 36,484 people went to the alvinegra house, in Itaquera.

As a result, Corinthians reached 998,865 fans over 27 matches in the year, an average of 36,995 per game.

As ge showed, Timão has the best average attendance at the Arena in the current season since it opened in 2014.

Ticket sales for Corinthians x Internacional start this Tuesday at 2 pm, exclusively for members of the Fiel Torcedor program with credits for matches suspended by the pandemic in 2020 (against Ituano and Palmeiras).

From 15:00, sales begin for supporters with 60 points or more. At 17:00, you will also be able to buy those with 40 points or more. Finally, after 19:00, the sale starts for Fiel Torcedor members with 20 points.

On Wednesday, all members of Timão’s membership program will be able to guarantee their entries.

If tickets remain, on Thursday at 15:00, the sale will be open to the general public through the website www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br.

See below for ticket prices and member discounts:

Corinthians is in fourth place in the Brasileirão with 42 points, tied with Fluminense, which is third, thanks to goal difference. Inter, in fifth, also have 42.

