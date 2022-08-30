Corinthians wins again in the Brazilian by beating Red Bull Bragantino at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians had another victory in the Brasileirão on Monday night. The alvinegra team received Red Bull Bragantino, at Neo Química Arena, and beat the interior team by 1-0, with a goal from Mosquito.

The alvinegra team was dominant in the first half and created good opportunities. The score was opened in this stage, by Mosquito, after a deflected ball in the area. In the second half, Timão found it more difficult, especially in the second half, but managed to secure the victory.

Alvinegra schedule: Corinthians will have the week free for training and will only return to the field at the weekend. The next alvinegro appointment is at 16:00 on Sunday, when Timão faces Internacional for the Brasileirão.

Escalation

Vítor Pereira’s Corinthians took to the field with Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Fausto, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Silva, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

The game

First time

The first minutes were spent exchanging passes by both teams, looking for spaces in the attack. Both teams had opportunities to finish, but neither of them led to danger in the goal.

With little more than ten minutes, Carlos Eduardo received the pass in speed and Cássio had to leave the goal to disarm the opponent. After winning the bid, the archer saw the linesman signal offside.

The game was very catching, with both teams dedicating a lot to marking. Corinthians took danger when Fagner got a good pass to Du Queiroz, on the right, and shirt 37 made the cross in the small area, but Yuri Alberto let the ball pass and no one finished.

Red Bull Bragantino responded quickly and got the best chance of the game so far. Hyoran built through the middle and managed to open the game on the right with Artur, who beat Piton and hit for cover to try to cover Cássio. The ball went over the goalkeeper and Gil followed the play over the go line, making the protection and seeing the ball leave the base line.

After that, the game improved. Corinthians had two opportunities, first with Róger Guedes with a header, and then with a good cross by Mosquito after Du Queiroz’s move, but the first one was left with the goalkeeper and the second was cut in a corner.

With just over 30 minutes, the Corinthians pressure had an effect and the score was opened at the Neo Química Arena. Róger Guedes received the pass, invaded the area and tried the cross shot, but the ball deflected in the marking and was left in excellent condition for Mosquito to just push it to the back of the net.

Shortly after, Red Bull Bragantino arrived again in danger. Carlos Eduardo received once more in the middle and submitted the exit of Cássio, who made the defense in the low shot. The ball went out over the baseline, but the play was disallowed for offside.

The duel between the Corinthians goalkeeper and Carlos Eduardo was intensifying and Cássio returned to work with about 40 minutes. The opponent received the pass and tried to finish it from afar, which forced shirt 12 alvinegro to make another good save.

Corinthians still had one more good opportunity before the first stage came to an end. Du Queiroz received the pass on the right, advanced, dribbled the mark and hit, but the net was swung from the outside. Thus, the teams went to the break with the 1 to 0 for the Timão in the marker.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half with a substitution. After a challenge in the first half, full-back Lucas Piton was feeling pain and had to leave the game. Fábio Santos was chosen to take his place.

The first alvinegra shot was a little over a minute later, when Guedes tried a cross kick from the left, but shirt 10 mishandled the ball and sent it over the goal.

Near the tenth minute, the defense of Red Bull Bragantino made a mistake and Mosquito got the ball on the right. He shot at speed and at the baseline made the cross, but the ball exploded in the marking and went out in a corner.

Shortly after, the alvinegra team returned to bring danger to the opposing goal. The good move built by Corinthians had the ball passing through Róger Guedes’ feet until it reached Du Queiroz, on the right. Shirt 37 finished from afar, the ball exploded over the crossbar and left the field.

On the next move, it was Yuri Alberto’s turn to miss a good opportunity. The ball away by the Corinthians defense deflected in the middle of the field and found shirt 7 in the attack. He went out at speed with the ball and finished it on the edge of the area, but Cleiton made a save.

With just over 15 minutes, Cássio had to work well after Hyoran got the header from a corner. The Corinthian archer fell to make a low defense and got the ball.

Minutes later, Fábio Santos and Róger Guedes exchanged passes in the attack and the ball was fixed at the entrance of the area to Fausto, who kicked the first time, but wide. Soon after the bid, coach Vítor Pereira changed the team twice: Ramiro and Mateus Vital entered the field in the places of Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes, respectively.

Shortly after entering the field, Ramiro already threatened the opponent’s goal. The play between Fausto Vera and Fábio Santos, on the left, ended up on the steering wheel at the entrance of the area, but Cleiton made the save.

With 35 minutes, the alvinegra team had one more change: Mosquito, who scored the Corinthians goal, left the game for Cantillo to enter. In the final minutes, the visitors tried a lot of pressure on Timão.

After 40 minutes, the corner kick was alive in the Corinthians area and Artur stayed with it. Shirt 7 cleared the mark and hit it high, but sent the ball out over the goal. After the bid, Timão moved once more and Bruno Méndez entered the field in place of Du Queiroz.

Cássio had to go back to working on Luan’s header. The opponent received the pass in elevation, won the marking and headed weakly, but a little far from the archer, forcing him to fall and make a defense. The visitors kept pressing and Luan returned to get the header in the small area, but now with strength and high, forcing the white shirt 12 to jump high and make the defense. Thus, the game came to an end with a simple victory for Corinthians.

