Criciúma vs Grêmio: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Criciúma and Grêmio face each other at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Tuesday, at the Heriberto Hülse stadium, in the south of Santa Catarina, in a game valid for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. In the first round of the competition, the two teams drew goalless in Porto Alegre ( remember ).

O ge Tracks all bids with exclusive description and videos. CLICK HERE!

With 34 points, the Criciúma appears in the middle of the table – 11th place – and aims to reach 45 as soon as possible to achieve another goal of the season. After saving part of the squad in the engagement against CRB, the Tigre commander will have maximum strength in Majestic. And the crowd promises to fill the stands to encourage the team.

+ Follow the classification of the Brazilian Series B

O Guild arrives for this Tuesday’s game in search of recovery in Serie B after losing to Ituano. In the last three matches, Roger’s team lost two and drew one. Tricolor is third, with 44 points.

Criciúma – Coach: Claudio Tencati

The Criciúma commander has the return of Marcos Serrato, who served a suspension in the last round, and also four players spared against CRB due to attrition: Fellipe Mateus, Hygor, Lohan and Rodrigo.

Likely lineup: Gustavo; Cristovam, Rodrigo, Zé Marcos and Hélder; Marcos Serrato, Arilson, Fellipe Mateus and Thiago Alagoano; Hygor and Lohan.

Embezzlement: Renan Areias (suspended); Claudinho, Léo Costa and Tiago Marques (injured).

Renan Areias (suspended); Claudinho, Léo Costa and Tiago Marques (injured). hanging: Arilson, Caio Dantas, Claudinho, Bocanegra, Léo Costa, Rafael Bilu and Rodrigo.

+ Check out more news from Criciúma

Gremio – Coach: Roger Machado

The coach will have an important absence in the attack. With pain in his right thigh, Biel did not travel and will force Roger to move up front. Bruno Alves had a torn ligament in his left ankle, but it was related and is doubtful. If the defender does not play, Natã must enter alongside Geromel. In addition, the coach can make a change in the middle and Lucas Leiva for going to the bench.

Likely lineup: Likely Lineup: Likely Lineup: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira (Edilson), Geromel, Natã and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello, Lucas Leiva (Janderson); Campaz, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

Who is out: Kannemann, Jhonata Robert and Ferreira (injured); Biel (thigh pain).

Kannemann, Jhonata Robert and Ferreira (injured); Biel (thigh pain). hanging: Bruno Alves and Roberto Ribas.

+ Check out more news from Grêmio