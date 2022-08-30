Cruzeiro: Davi Luiz performs at Toca and poses next to a photo of Ronaldo

photo: personal archive Davi Luiz posted next to a photo of Ronaldo at Toca da Raposa I After going viral on social media with a goal scored in the interior of Minas Gerais, young Davi Luiz, 12, performed for Cruzeiro, this Monday (29), at Toca da Raposa I.

Alongside his family and staff, the boy accepted the proposal offered by Cruzeiro and began a period of observation in the base categories of Raposa. Initially, he will be integrated into the U-13 team.

Other clubs were also interested in ‘hiring’ the young man, but Cruzeiro ended up winning the competition.

On his first visit to Toca I, Davi already posed next to a photo of Ronaldo. Fenmeno, which today holds the majority of shares in the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro, was formed at the celestial club.

Contract

photo: personal archive Davi Luiz being observed in Cruzeiro’s under-13 team Davi Luiz still cannot sign a formal contract. The boy can be registered for sports initiation activities, with a bond until the end of each season. In this way, the club guarantees indemnities referring to FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.

The first training contract can only be signed when he turns 14, with the right to financial aid, without creating an employment relationship with the club. The law establishes that athletes must close the first professional agreement from the age of 16.

the goalkeeper

Davi Luiz went viral on social media when he scored a great goal after applying three hats in a row in August. The bid was in a game played by Esporte Clube Unio, from Bela Vista de Minas, in the Comercial de Nova Era field, in the Central region of Minas Gerais.

He receives the ball after a full-back charged on the left wing, dominates from the chest, gives three hats without letting the ball fall and finishes in a volley without jumping, between the goalkeeper and the right post (watch below). Even former Flamengo star Zico praised the boy’s goal.