Cruzeiro faces Sampaio Corra and tries to shorten the path to access

Cruzeiro enters the field, this Tuesday (30), in another commitment to try to shorten the path to the elite mathematical access of national football. The duel of the time, for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, against Sampaio Corra, at 19h, at Castelo, in So Lus, in Maranho.
“We’re prepared, full of expectations. We know it’s going to be a very difficult game, like everyone else in Serie B. Against them (Sampaio), who have the third best campaign at home, we know how difficult it is. weather and the field. But there’s no excuse, we’re getting ready to win the game”, projected goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.
Sampaio Run
Coach Lo Cond has two doubts in Sampaio’s squad for the duel with Cruzeiro. The coach is considering scaling Pimentinha in the attack, but for that, Ndson would have to leave the starting lineup. Same situation as Par, who should regain ownership on the left side.
It is certain that two athletes will be out of the match against Raposa due to muscle injury. Embezzlement since the last round – a 0-0 draw with Vila Nova -, defender Jocio and forward Ygor Catatau are vetoed from the confrontation.
On the other hand, the good news for Bolivia Querida is the return of defender Gabriel Furtado. Having recovered from an injury, the defender has been training normally since last Wednesday (24th), at CT Jos Carlos Macieira, and is ready against the miners.
SAMPAIO RUN X CRUZEIRO
Sampaio Run
Matheus Incio; Mateusinho, Alan Godi, Paulo Srgio (Gabriel Furtado) and Par; Andr Luiz, Ferreira and Rafael Vila; Pimentinha (Ndson), Gabriel Poveda and Lo Tocantins. Coach: Leo Cond
cruise
Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu. Coach: Paulo Pezzolano
Reason: 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship
Place: Castelo, in So Lus (MA)
Date it’s horrible: August 30, 2022 (Tuesday), at 7pm
referee: Edina Alves Batista (FIFA/SP)
assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)
VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)