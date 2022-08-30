Cruzeiro fans plan premiere of “access music”, and Paulo Pezzolano praises: “Skin chills” | cruise

The Cruzeiro fan counts down the minutes to celebrate the return to the elite of the Brazilian Championship. And one of the proofs is the music that was composed to celebrate the access. The forecast is that it will be sung from the game against Criciúma, next Sunday, at Mineirão.

Close to the return to Série A, Cruzeiro starts planning 2023

The song was composed by MC Das Quebradas from Cruzeiro and is scheduled to be released in full on the 1st. Pezzolano.

In an interview with Ronaldo TV, the Uruguayan coach was asked which music he likes best. He reported that he has difficulty understanding some lyrics, depending on the language, but he said that he received the song from access on social networks and he shivers when listening to it.

Cruzeiro fans and team celebrate victory at Mineirão

– I have difficulties to understand, but I really like all the songs. Now I’m enjoying one that they are putting on social media and that they passed on to me.

“It’s a song that they want to put on now, and it makes my skin crawl. It’s a very beautiful song, because it sees the suffering that the fans had in the difficult time, and today it will return to what everyone thought would be difficult to return to”

Cruzeiro has 57 points, 19 more than Londrina, in fifth place. Even if Sampaio wins, this Tuesday, and also Criciúma, on Sunday, they will not get the mathematical confirmation of access. In this case, the maximum difference to the first outside the G-4 will be 25 points, with 30 still up for grabs.

Part of the lyrics already released

“I have never abandoned you, I will never abandon you. I will always be cruise, and wherever you go, I’ll be. They said I was going to die, they hoped I would finish, but they forgot that I’m used to fighting. Today is the day of glory, to make history, to see those who smiled, to suffer. I went back!”